TG4 overcomes run of bad luck at Dublin Marathon as Manchester United hit latest hurdle

Not to be unkind, but TG4’s coverage of the Dublin Marathon started a little like Manchester United’s season has gone thus far: pear-shaped. Anything that could go wrong insisted on doing so in the opening stages of the first televising of the event in 15 years, to the point where you wondered if the production team had been struck by clock-change confusion and were still at home in their beds.

But, in time, the glitches were ironed out. And after the channel hit the wall they dusted themselves down, sprinted towards the finish line and all was well with the world.

And anyway, the marathon must surely be one of the trickier sporting events to cover considering the scale of it. TG4 had to keep an eye on 20-ish-thousand runners stretching over 26.2 miles, whereas Sky largely only had to monitor the scoreboard and Bruno Fernandes’s face at Old Trafford on Sunday. Granted, there are usually around 26.2 miles between United’s midfield and attack, so there’s that to cover too, but, generally, in comparison football-broadcasting is a piece of cake.

Watching the marathon called to mind Owen Hargreaves’s observation about Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki the previous day. “He’s literally created in a lab.” You’d imagine that’s not literally true, but sometimes you can be so in awe of sporting people, you’ve a notion that they were engineered rather than born.

This thought occurred all through the race, but particularly when those 20-ish-thousand lined up at the start line on a morning into which you wouldn’t put a polar bear. And some of them were actually smiling. As was TG4’s Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, who somehow remained jolly while interviewing folk about the place despite, presumably, suffering from hypothermia.

Our host Gráinne McElwain was at least indoors, with former international athletes Rory Chesser and Mary Cullen for company, as were Ronan Duggan and Olympian Michelle Finn in their enclosure; the pair at first looking a little like hostages reading a script written by their captors encouraging their government to release 500 political prisoners in return for their release.

They relaxed, though, the ransom possibly having been paid, and went on to provide a highly entertaining and uber-informative commentary on the race. If the cameras picked out, say, runner 12,382, they’d tell you his/her life story and inside leg measurements in a nanosecond.

A view of the marathon outside St Patrick’s Cathedral. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

And if you ever want a guided historical tour of Dublin, Ronan is your man. Especially if you want to know where famous dead people are laid to rest (“we’ve gone just by St Patrick’s Cathedral where Jonathan Swift is buried ... we’ve just gone left at Christ Church where Strongbow is buried”).

And also where you can find a rhinoceros outside a pub. “It’s a metal rhino, not a real one,” Ronan reassured us as we passed The Dropping Well, the runners possibly fearing they were hallucinating as they jogged by. “You should probably have stressed the ‘metal’ bit,” said Michelle.

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Ronan even successfully linked 1916 with the winner of the men’s race, Abay Alemu Lesa, and the runner-up, Ebba Tulu Chala.

“The Battle of Mount Street Bridge was between a thousand British troops and a handful of Irish Volunteers. The odds were a thousand to one for those soldiers back in the day but these two were the most likely winners in our betting odds at the start.”

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Meanwhile, “what are you going to do to celebrate?” Máire Treasa asked Patrick Monahan, the winner of the wheelchair race. “Probably go back to bed,” he said. A wise man. Judith Storm had rowdier plans, though. How was the first Irish woman finisher going to celebrate? “A drink. I’ve been teetotal for the last few months, so a wee glass tonight.”

Owen Hargreaves came to mind again when we heard Judith’s story.

“He’s a Swiss army knife – he can do everything, he’s literally everywhere,” he said of Geneva-born Johan Manzambi. Judith’s literally a bit of a Swiss army knife herself. “With triplets and another child, it’s probably far easier to deal with the latter stages of the marathon than her normal everyday life,” as Rory put it back in the studio.

“I’ll ride it while it’s going,” she said. “I’m nearly 40 so I know I’ll probably go downhill.”

There’s no probably about it, Judith, but until then, enjoy that wee glass. You earned it. Literally.