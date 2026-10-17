Ellen Walshe strikes gold as Mona McSharry completes remarkable nine-medal World Cup Series haul

Ireland's Ellen Walshe on her way to winning the 200m butterfly final on day three of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. Photograph: Victor Magdeyev/Getty Images

Ellen Walshe claimed her first victory of the 2026 World Aquatics World Cup Series on Saturday, while Mona McSharry completed a remarkable campaign with a ninth medal from nine events as the series came to a close in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Already a silver medallist in the 200m butterfly from the opening leg of the series and a bronze medallist in Friday’s 200m backstroke, Walshe went one better in Saturday’s 200m butterfly final with a stunning victory.

The Templeogue swimmer touched home in 2:04.05, a full two seconds clear of China’s Xinyang Zhou (2:06.12), with Mohan Chang third in 2:06.28.

Shortly after securing gold, Walshe was back in the pool for the 200m individual medley final. She finished fourth overall in 2:07.00, her fastest time in the event across the series.

McSharry brought her World Cup campaign to a close with yet another breaststroke medal, this time claiming bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

McSharry has remarkably climbed the podium in all nine events she contested across the series, returning home with a haul of three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

She clocked 29.89 in Saturday’s final, with Russia’s Ralina Giliazova taking gold in 29.54 and Belgium’s Florine Gaspard silver in 29.71.

Attention now turns to the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing, China, from December 1st-6th, where both McSharry and Walshe are set to compete. The full Ireland team will be announced in November.