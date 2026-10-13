‘He used his coaching role to access and then assault defenceless children in his care’ – George Gibney jailed

This is how it ended for George Gibney: a packed court, giddy with tangled knots of happy people, all hugging and sobbing and congratulating each other on his demise.

Within those knots were the victims, their families, their friends, the journalists who exposed him and the gardaí who investigated him – all united in joy and relief at the road’s end.

In another part of that courtroom was Gibney, the 78-year-old paedophile in grey, rolled-up tracksuit bottoms, carted off to prison in a wheelchair to spend the next 15½ years.

In his sentencing inside Court 9 at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Judge Micheál P O’Higgins noted that since he arrived back in Ireland in July 2025, Gibney hasn’t received a single prison visit.

“This may be reflective of his notoriety and lonely station in life,” the judge said.

[ Former swimming coach George Gibney jailed for 15½ years for abusing four girlsOpens in new window ]

Outside court, one of Gibney’s victims waived her right to anonymity. Orla Poole was the victim of Gibney’s most serious crime, an attempted rape when she was nine years old.

For that, he was sentenced to 10 years, with the rest made up of consecutive sentences for 39 charges of indecent assault.

“His actions have had far-reaching repercussions on people beyond just me, my family, friends and my own child,” Poole told reporters afterwards.

“This court case didn’t just deliver justice for me but also, I hope, for others. It has shown that even after 50-plus years, justice can be got. Historical offenders can be held to account for their actions and choices.

“To all survivors out there, speak when you are ready, reclaim your agency and remember you are not to blame; only the offender is to blame.”

The George Gibney who swanned around as Ireland’s first celebrity swimming coach in the late 1980s and early 1990s is long gone. Here, he presented as a shrivelled, diminished thing, stripped of all power, seemingly unable even to stand up.

Dressed in a red zip-up jacket over a blue polo shirt, Gibney sat with his legs crossed, his Velcro-strapped black runners in the footrests of his wheelchair, his hands clasped on his knees.

When the clerk announced the judge’s arrival with the customary “All rise ...” Gibney made a grimacing effort to lift himself up on to his feet but he didn’t get more than a few inches off the chair before sitting back down.

Whether this was for effect, only he knows. In any case, he had come to the wrong room for sympathy.

Sitting 15 feet to his right was Chalkie White, himself a victim of Gibney when he was a boy and later, as Gibney’s assistant coach with the Ireland swimming team.

He also the first person to lift the veil of silence around Gibney.

A conversation between White and Gary O’Toole on a flight to Australia in 1991 tipped the first domino in Gibney’s downfall; 35 years later, Chalkie White made sure he was here for the last one.

In the public gallery were victims of Gibney’s crimes going back half a century.

Tric Kearney and Ber Carley were there, 33 years after the Irish justice system had failed them in the original case against Gibney.

Johnny Watterson was there, three decades on from going out on an unprecedented legal limb as a reporter with the Sunday Tribune to name Gibney as the man who abused them.

[ A shameless risk-taker and predator: How George Gibney groomed childrenOpens in new window ]

Most of all, the four complainants in this case were present, either in person or by video-link, to hear the sentence finally being read out.

O’Higgins took his seat and delivered a 33-minute address that was forensic, comprehensive and stark.

“The offences committed by the defendant were grave,” the judge said, “being part of a pattern of systemic offending that violated the rights of four young children over a lengthy period.

“The offences were predatory in nature and involved a gross abuse of the defendant’s position of authority as a swimming coach. He used his coaching role to access and then assault defenceless children in his care.”

Gibney made no particular reaction at any stage. His face is slightly folded and gummy now, as though he has lost a lot of his teeth.

He appeared throughout to somehow be chewing on something and nothing at the same time. Occasionally, he pushed his black-rimmed glasses back on his nose.

All in all, he cut a resigned figure.

The sentence delivered, the judge took his leave of the court.

This time, when the clerk said, “All rise ...”, Gibney didn’t even make a token effort to get up. He sat back in his chair and waited to be wheeled away to whatever remains of his life.

As his Garda minder backed out of the door, he turned Gibney to navigate a corner, showing to the body of the court for the first time the white letters on the side of his wheelchair: “Property of The Irish Prison Service.”