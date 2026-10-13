Emotional scenes among victims as George Gibney receives his sentence

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Emotions ran high at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday when justice was finally served on George Gibney, the former swimming coach sentenced to 15½ years for the sexual abuse of four girls in the 1970s and 1980s. Malachy Clerkin was there to witness the relief of many of those who fought long and hard for this day. Among them was Orla Poole, one of Gibney’s victims. “This court case didn’t just deliver justice for me but also, I hope, for others,” she said. “It has shown that even after 50-plus years, justice can be got.”

In football, Gavin Cummiskey previews tonight’s game in Páirc Ui Chaoimh between the Republic of Ireland’s women and Kazakhstan. You never, of course, want to indulge in chicken-counting, but seeing as Ireland are 8-0 up from the first leg, there’s a reasonable chance that they’ll progress to the final World Cup qualifying round.

Back in Dublin, Shamrock Rovers took a giant leap towards sealing the title by beating Bohemians, although a dampener on their evening was the red-carding of two of their players after the aggro that broke out at the end of the game. In total four red cards were shown with Bohs captain Dawson Devoy and assistant coach Stephen O’Donnell also sent off.

In rugby, the Champions Cup returns next weekend, but Gerry Thornley is less than impressed by “yet another unconvincing tweak to a format that, once upon a time, was carved in stone”.

Leinster open their campaign with a daunting trip to Clermont, Michael Scully hearing from coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of the game. One man who is very much in Nienaber’s thoughts this week is his old friend Anthony Foley, Friday marking the 10th anniversary of his death.

Connacht, writes Linley MacKenzie, are daring to dream on their return to the Champions Cup. “Why can’t a club like Connacht ever potentially win it,” asks Stuart Lancaster.

Owen Doyle, meanwhile, recently attended a reunion of international referees at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast. And it couldn’t have been a more appropriate venue, he says, because “everybody present had struck at least one major iceberg during their career”. What of today’s game? They had plenty to mull over, not least the new tackling laws and the dreaded illegal lineout driving mauls.

In Gaelic games, the widely discussed trial window for experimental rules in football and hurling has arrived, Gordon Manning previewing their introduction in the third-level leagues from this week.

Philip Reid brings you the latest from the golfing world in his Different Strokes column, and in athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to Sarah Healy about her decision to leave her training base in Manchester, where she had been stationed since late 2022.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor looks ahead to Saturday’s Champion Stakes at Ascot which is “shaping into a fitting climax to the official British flat racing season with a potentially vintage field set to line up”.

TV Watch: You have no end of football on your screens this evening, starting with the Republic of Ireland’s women v Kazakhstan (RTÉ 2, 7.30pm). And half an hour later, a host of Champions League games kick off, including Galatasaray v Barcelona (TNT Sports 2), Arsenal v Lille (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1), Atletico Madrid v Manchester United (Premier Sports 1) and Viking FK v Bayern Munich (TNT Sports 4).