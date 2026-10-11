Resurgent Max Verstappen holds off Charles Leclerc to seal dominant Singapore GP win

Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix with a commanding run from pole to flag to take his first victory at the Marina Bay circuit in his 250th race.

He comfortably beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc into second place with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third. Defending world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were fourth and fifth for McLaren, while Lewis Hamilton was sixth for Ferrari. Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell came through to take ninth, having started 19th on the grid.

Antonelli now leads Russell by 102 points, meaning he can mathematically win the title at the next round in Austin if he takes victory and Russell finishes lower than eighth.

In what was something of a pedestrian affair under the floodlights of Singapore, Verstappen was dominant from pole, in complete control despite his radio communications with his team failing. Behind him, Antonelli kept his cool to claim a podium place while Hamilton conceded his strategy call was instrumental in him slipping back to sixth.

Verstappen’s first win in Singapore and Red Bull’s first here since 2022 was another demonstration of how well the car is now performing, with the Dutchman untouchable all weekend. He took pole and the win in the sprint race and then pole and the win in the grand prix, the 73rd of his career.

Recent upgrades from Red Bull have transformed what was a difficult ride to manage, even for Verstappen, into an entirely different car, comfortably on top of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren at the last two meetings. The championship is surely beyond Verstappen after their early season travails, but he and the team will be hugely buoyed up by bringing performance to the car that they can feed into next year’s model.

Race winner Max Verstappen and third-placed Kimi Antonelli, who leads the drivers championship, after the Singapore GP. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The four-time champion held his lead from a charging Leclerc through the opening corners, with Hamilton and Antonelli maintaining their places in third and fourth. The Ferrari looked pacy, with Leclerc climbing all over Verstappen on the opening laps.

Hamilton was not quick on the medium rubber so pitted for soft tyres on lap 18 with more than 40 laps still to go. Going with a counter strategy to the rest of the field, Hamilton was immediately quick with the changed tyres, setting a series of fastest laps.

Antonelli pitted on lap 23, emerging behind Hamilton, whose quick laps had paid off. Leclerc pitted a lap later, also taking the medium rubber. Hamilton was right on him as he exited the pit lane but could not pass, with the British driver pointedly telling the team he had lost two-seconds over a lap behind Leclerc after Ferrari opted not to switch their drivers.

Verstappen and Norris both took stops on lap 32, with the Dutchman retaining his lead, now with fresh tyres and in complete control out front, while Norris gained a place on Antonelli.

A virtual safety car was called on lap 39 when Lance Stroll came to a halt on track and Ferrari took the chance to pit Leclerc but Hamilton opted not to come in, a decision which did not pay off.

Hamilton tried to eke out his tyres to make it to the flag, but with his pace dropping, he was set to be caught by Norris and Antonelli. Norris went at him, but in trying to pass was left vulnerable to Antonelli, who dived past to take the place and then passed Hamilton for third.

Norris followed him through a lap later as Hamilton’s tyres fell away, Piastri too completing a pass to move up to fifth. It at least provided an entertaining finale, but one long in Verstappen’s wake as proceeded to take the flag with ease. – Guardian