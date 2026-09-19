Jack Moylan and Johnny Kenny among the goals in Championship action

Brian Barry-Murphy sung the praises of star summer signing Jack Moylan after the Ireland striker’s two goals steered Cardiff to their first Championship win of the season in beating Charlton 3-1.

The 25-year-old former Shelbourne player, who joined from Lincoln, opened the scoring in the eighth minute, set up Yousef Salech for the second in the 24th and made victory safe with a stunning shot from the edge of the area just after the hour mark after Tyreece Campbell had reduced the deficit.

[ Brian Barry-Murphy: How his father Jimmy, Pep Guardiola and Ireland shaped Cardiff’s managerOpens in new window ]

It meant the Cardiff fans had plenty to shout about after failing to see their side win in their first seven league games since gaining promotion from League One.

Barry-Murphy said: “We felt as if we were bringing a player who would improve the squad when we bought Jack Moylan. He has qualities we probably didn’t have before.

“He’s a very dangerous player in the situations you saw him in today. The big appeal for us was because of where he’s come from, he has a lot of improvement in him. The way he’s working means he will improve a lot and become a great player for the club.”

Johnny Kenny scores Preston North End's second goal during the Championship match against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. Photograph: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Irish striker Johnny Kenny scored his first two goals for Preston North End – including an opener after 64 seconds – but it wasn’t enough to secure a win as Queens Park Rangers fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

Kwame Poku pulled a goal back for Rangers midway through the second half and Paul Smyth’s 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point for the west London side.

A run of six defeats from seven games left Preston bottom of the Championship, and this week cost manager Paul Heckingbottom his job.

But Kenny, a recent signing from Celtic, put them in control at Loftus Road, scoring from the first attack of the game and then doubling their lead after Rangers’ Dennis Cirkin had been sent off.

Kenny was not named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad for the upcoming Nations League matches