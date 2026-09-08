Troy Parrott scores winner in Champions League debut as Real Betis sink Lille

Champions League: Lille 2 (Ueda 12, Alexsandro 36) Real Betis 3 (Bartra 33, 49, Parrott 53)

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott was in goalscoring form again for Real Betis, netting in his Champions League debut as the Spanish club claimed a 3-2 win away to Lille.

Ayasa Ueda put the hosts ahead early with his 12th-minute strike, but Marc Bartra found his first equaliser on 33 minutes.

Alexsandro restored Lille’s lead minutes later, but Bartra would again find the net on 49 minutes to pull Manuel Pellegrini’s side back level.

On 53 minutes, Parrott, making his second start in his fourth appearance for his new club, capitalised on some poor defending by Nathan Ngoy to put Betis ahead.

🚨🇪🇺 | GOAL: TROY PARROTT SEALS THE COMEBACK FOR REAL BETIS!



WHAT A GOLAZO! WHAT AGAME! FANTASTIC!



Lille 2-3 Real Betis. pic.twitter.com/fQQj4k08L1 — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) September 8, 2026

A red card for Ethan Mbappé soon added to the home side’s woes and Parrott threatened a late brace, hitting the woodwork with a long, curling effort in the last play of the game as Betis held on for the win.

It comes after the Dubliner scored his first goal for Betis last time out, netting what proved to be the winner in their La Liga meeting with Real Madrid last Friday.

“I’m very happy for Parrott,” Pellegrini said of the 24-year-old’s effort against Madrid. “He made a mistake against Levante,” he added, referencing their 5-2 defeat on Parrott’s first start for Betis on August 29th, “but [on Friday] he had the instinct to score that goal.

“It’s going to give him a lot of confidence. It was a goal of great effort and power.”

Next up for Betis in the Champions League is a home tie against Portuguese side Porto, who took an 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, on October 14th.