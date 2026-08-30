Finn Lynch finishes eighth at ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire

Finn Lynch during the medal series of the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Down Under Sail/Inpho

Finn Lynch finished eighth overall at the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship, climbing two places on the final day of racing in Dún Laoghaire.

The Carlow man – who qualified for the medal series after an impressive comeback on Saturday, pulling himself up to 10th from 13th – finished six in Sunday’s opening race before coming home in third in the final outing.

The title went to Hungary’s Jonatan Vadnai, with Australia’s Matt Wearn and Britain’s Michael Beckett securing silver and bronze respectively.

“I have mixed emotions after that,” said Lynch. “For four of the six days, I was sailing well enough to win a medal, but sailing is a sport that demands consistency. The Laser is a tough boat to master and it takes a long time to fully understand and get right.

“To see the Irish crowds here in Dún Laoghaire cheering the sailors in was fantastic, and it has been so nice to have family and friends close by throughout the championship,” he added.

“Although it wasn’t the result I wanted, it has lit a fire under me because I genuinely feel I could have done better. The next World Championship is only four months away in Brazil, so all eyes are on that now.”