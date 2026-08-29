Lando Norris agrees new deal with McLaren stretching to at least 2030

McLaren's Lando Norris has claimed the last two race wins at the Hungarian and Dutch GPs and sits fourth in the drivers' championship standings. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Lando Norris has said he would like to see out his career with McLaren, as the defending Formula One world champion announced he has agreed a multiyear deal with the team, lasting until at least 2030.

The 26-year-old, who won his first F1 title last season, joined McLaren as a rookie in 2019. He has been with them ever since and his current contract was due to run until the end of the year. Norris emphasised that he had not countenanced leaving McLaren and had made no approaches to other teams – although some had made advances to him.

“It really was the easiest decision I’ve had to make in my career so far,” said Norris. “I’ll be very, very happy at the end of my career to say that McLaren is the only team I’ve been with. I kind of want my whole career to be with McLaren, because I’m happy here and I don’t want to change.

The British driver added: “Even when we go through a harder year, such as we’ve had so far this year, there’s no thought comes to my head of: ‘Was this the right decision or not?’”

Norris is McLaren’s longest-serving driver having raced in 163 grands prix, claiming 13 race wins, and helped the team also achieve the constructors championship last season alongside his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Last year, the Australian also agreed a multiyear contract extension with McLaren.

This season, the team have struggled somewhat under the new regulations but with comprehensive upgrades to their car are once more in the mix, as Norris’s victories in the last two races at Zandvoort and the Hungaroring have demonstrated.

No details of how much Norris will be earning were released, but he did concede it was not as much as the figures Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are reportedly earning under their respective contracts. Hamilton’s deal with Ferrari is thought to be worth $60 million (€52 million) a year, while Verstappen’s new contract with Red Bull, announced at the Dutch GP last weekend, prompted speculation it was worth $100 million (€86 million) a year. – Guardian