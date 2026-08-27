Finn Lynch second after opening Gold Fleet races at World Championship in Dún Laoghaire

Ireland’s Finn Lynch in action during day one of Gold Fleet racing at the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Ireland’s Finn Lynch finished the opening day of Gold Fleet racing at the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire in second on Thursday.

A shifting northeasterly breeze of around 10 knots, combined with an ebbing tide, created a significant swell and choppy conditions on Dublin Bay, while rain and reduced visibility added to a tricky third day of racing for the fleet as they completed two races.

Lynch began the day with a three-point lead at the top of the standings, but a difficult start to the opening race left him with work to do. A decision to race towards the lefthand side of the course failed to pay off for much of the fleet, and Lynch finished 31st, a result he was able to discard.

He recovered well in the second race, remaining towards the front of the fleet before finishing 10th. The result saw Lynch slip down one place to second overall, just two points behind the new leader, Singapore’s Ryan Lo.

Also in Gold Fleet, Ewan McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) moved up another five places as he recorded 14th and 23rd places.