England’s game against Mexico to stay at 1am UK kick-off after day of chaos

England have avoided the prospect of their World Cup match against Mexico on Sunday being brought forward by six hours after a chaotic day that saw Fifa engaged in discussions with multiple stakeholders over a new kick-off time.

The eagerly anticipated last 16 clash in Mexico City will still be played at 6pm local time (1am Monday BST), but only after a period of intense confusion in which both camps were left scrambling for clarity. Fifa were wrong footed when news leaked in Mexico during the afternoon that negotiations to make the switch, which would ostensibly have been down to the prospect of thunderstorms and flooding on Sunday evening, were taking place but ultimately decided to keep the status quo.

The confusion led to farcical scenes such as the Mexico manager, Javier Aguirre, going public to criticise a decision that was never confirmed. “The schedule change hits like a kick in the stomach,” he said. “We have to change the entire plan. I don’t like it at all.” The Mexican FA are understood to have been told by broadcasters on Friday lunchtime that the kick-off would be changed and were braced for confirmation from Fifa.

The English FA was stunned upon hearing of a potential change and is understood to be less than impressed by the afternoon’s back and forth. It had been faced with the prospect of its finely tuned preparations being thrown up in the air at short notice. Thomas Tuchel and his players flew to Mexico City from their base in Kansas City on Friday afternoon and the game would have kicked off less than 48 hours after their arrival.

In the end, the logistical challenge involved in moving forward the timings for a gargantuan matchday workforce is believed to have been a factor in the decision not to change kick-off time. More than 50,000 people will be involved in different elements of the game’s setup.

Commercial and broadcasting factors may also have come into play. Brazil and Norway kick off in New Jersey at 9pm BST on Sunday, meaning the nowadays unthinkable prospect of a clash if Mexico and England went into extra time. The potential inconvenience to supporters, some of whom are due to fly into Mexico City early on matchday at significant expense, was also factored in.

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The unfavourable weather forecast brings up the possibility of a delayed kick-off similar to that of Mexico’s last-32 win over Ecuador, which was held up by an hour after a vicious electric storm. Sources also suggested that an earlier start would have gone down well with local authorities for safety reasons after all-night celebrations following that game ended with four deaths.

Fifa have been keen to show flexibility in the face of adverse weather after six of last year’s Club World Cup matches suffered severe weather delays. France’s group stage game against Iraq in Philadelphia was another to be interrupted by storms this summer, ultimately being held up for two hours. But the uncertainty over such a fundamental issue, two days before one of this World Cup’s biggest games, has left a bad taste in the mouth.

It further highlights that England will have to dig deep into their “bring it on” mentality, as referenced in an interview last November by their assistant coach Anthony Barry, if they are to escape intact from Estadio Azteca’s many challenges. “It’s hot. Bring it on,” he said. “We’ve got late flights. Bring it on. We play eight games, not seven. Bring it on. There’s a storm. Bring it on. We’ve got a flight with time difference. Bring it on. Bring it on. Bring it on.” - Guardian

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