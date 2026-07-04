All Blacks edge France in thriller to open Nations Championship in style

Will Jordan scores a try for the All Blacks against France in the opening game of the Nations Championship. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Nations Championship, Round One: New Zealand 43 France 32

Cam Roigard and Will Jordan scored two tries each as New Zealand held on to edge an understrength France in a thriller in Christchurch on Saturday to open the inaugural Nations Championship.

It was the All Blacks’ first Test under new head coach, Dave Rennie, and he saw France run his team close despite fielding a line-up without any players from top clubs Toulouse and Montpellier.

France head coach Fabien Galthié had his side start at a frantic tempo playing with great pace and accuracy in the opening exchanges. Damian Penaud, France’s record try scorer, took his total to 41 in just the second minute as he cantered over the line.

In the build-up, the full-back Max Spring was hit high by Ruben Love, earning the fly-half a yellow card and crowning a horror opening two minutes for the Rennie era. A man down, New Zealand started to find their feet and struck back in the eighth minute through Jordan after captain Ardie Savea earned a turnover in a good position.

France's Oscar Jegou is tackled by New Zealand's Ardie Savea. Photograph: Sanka Vidanagama/AFP via Getty Images

It was a rare success for New Zealand at the breakdown as France won quick ball and dealt well with any attempted All Blacks disruption, leaving the hosts scrambling on defence. After Love’s return, New Zealand’s running game came to life as he and Damian McKenzie made forays into the French half.

Peter Lakai gave New Zealand the lead in the 21st minute, put through after a McKenzie break and a fine inside pass from Caleb Clarke. A pair of French penalties for Maxime Lucu nudged his team in front until a Roigard snipe from the back of the ruck gave New Zealand a 19-13 lead at the break.

France started the faster again in the second half as Antoine Hastoy scored in the 47th minute after a Theo Attissogbe basketball-style pass over three markers. Roigard had his second try moments later, before Attissogbe struck for France after a Fabien Brau-Boirie try was disallowed for a knock-on.

Jordan scored to go joint second all time for the All Blacks on 47 Test tries, and for the first time New Zealand had breathing space at 34-25 with nine minutes to go.

However, France struck back again, Matthieu Jalibert bundling over the line with two minutes remaining. But New Zealand’s forwards retained possession from the restart to see out the clock and hang on for victory. – Guardian