Mauricio Pochettino ensures his USA herd keep their hooves on the ground

Quote

“If you believe you are a big horse that can win the race at Ascot, but in reality you are a donkey and you want to jump, you crash.”

Not sure, but United States gaffer Mauricio Pochettino might be ruling out his lads’ chances of winning the World Cup. Unless they find their inner mule.

Number: 99

That’s, remarkably, how many French-born players there are at this World Cup, according to The Athletic’s calculator. They represent 13 countries, 56 of them born in Paris. Next on the list is the Netherlands with a miserable 67.

Fan of the week

A fan tries to enter a fan zone in Monterrey for Mexico's game against Ecuador, only it doesn't end well.

Now listen, nobody condones trying to break in to a sold-out, full-to-capacity World Cup fan zone event in Monterrey, Mexico by attempting to scale a 12-foot tall fence. But when you end up stuck on said fence and have to be rescued by the emergency services and their crane, well, that’s rough.

And, as many pointed out during the week, the first photo is taken in daylight and she’s surrounded by friends trying to help her out. There’s not a sign of them in the second image and night has fallen. The only consolation for her is that her beloved Mexico beat Ecuador to advance in the tournament, although you suspect she was past caring by the time she got her feet back on the ground.

Word of mouth

“This is a big moment to make peace with the stadium and turn things around. It will reward us. We will get it back. It’s karma. Karma will come back for us.” – Thomas Tuchel suggesting that England are due some revenge for Maradona’s 1986 ‘Hand of God’ goal when they return to the scene of the crime, the Azteca Stadium, in the Round of 16. We’re assuming he didn’t say this with an entirely straight face.

“A colossal disgrace ... the national team embarrassed itself to the bone.” – German paper BILD taking the country’s World Cup exit well.

“Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his last dance.” – And you’d imagine the source was very reliable seeing as the person claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo is about to hang up his international boots was his sister, Katia Aveiro.

Head’s up

Swiss president Guy Parmelin wearing a cap that reads: 'Switzerland Great Since 1291'.

After beating Algeria in the early hours of Friday morning in Vancouver, Switzerland will remain in Canada for their Round of 16 game next Tuesday – which is probably just as well for their president, Guy Parmelin, after the NNTMSGAWAA (no need to make Switzerland great again, we already are) baseball cap he wore to the game. “Switzerland great since 1291,” it read.

The photo was posted by Canadian broadcaster Farhan Lalji and was a bit of fun. Except, you know yourself, not everyone took it in that spirit.

Over to you ‘JJ’: “Easy to be great when you historically take no sides in any conflicts and receive money from the Nazis but also the allies at the same time while the mountains protect your country from invasion and then become a safe haven for dirty money from all over the planet.”

Wouldn’t you’d love a night out with JJ?

“Aw, you read the back of the cereal box version of history,” read one of the replies. “How cute.”

More word of mouth

“I’m just glad they’re done – and they’re not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas. I might’ve sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance.” – Department of Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin bidding a classy farewell to Iran.

“They’re absolutely crazy numbers. But I do think that he deserves those kind of accolades because what the boy has done in the space of one to two years, it’s unbelievable. He plays like he’s in the air, all the boys are playing like a symphony, it’s beautiful to see.” – Louis Saha on talk of Real Madrid being willing to pay, deep breath, €223 million for Michael Olise. Mind you, if Elliott Anderson cost €135 million, €223 million for Olise is probably a snip.

“The number of teams that can qualify for this competition can turn it into something vulgar and ordinary. When so many teams can qualify, is the value still rare?” – Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz, who feels like he arrived at this World Cup six months ago.