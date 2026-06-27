Sport

Ireland shock West Indies to secure first Women’s T20 World Cup win at 22nd time of asking

Orla Prendergast’s knock of 63 helped Ireland secure a six-wicket win in their final game of the tournament

Ireland's Rebecca Stokell (centre) and Louise Little celebrate in front of the camera following victory against the West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at the County Ground in Bristol. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire
Ireland's Rebecca Stokell (centre) and Louise Little celebrate in front of the camera following victory against the West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at the County Ground in Bristol. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire
Sat Jun 27 2026 - 18:361 MIN READ
Women’s World T20; West Indies 128-7 (20 ovs) (C Henry 27no; C Murray 2-13, A Maguire 2-22) lost to Ireland 129-4 (18.1 ovs) (O Prendergast 63, A Hunter 28) by 6 wkts

Ireland claimed a first victory in a Women’s T20 World Cup at the 22nd attempt as Orla Prendergast hit a fine half-century to dent the West Indies’ hopes of making the semi-finals with a six-wicket win in Bristol.

Chinelle Henry’s unbeaten 27 saw West Indies post 128 for seven as Aimee Maguire and Cara Murray both finished with two wickets each.

Ireland started their chase solidly, with opener Amy Hunter and Prendergast taking them to 88 for one before Hunter was out for 28 in the 13th over.

Prendergast holed out on 63 before Rebecca Stokell’s unbeaten 16 got Ireland over the line with 11 balls to spare to end the tournament on a high note after four previous defeats.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone