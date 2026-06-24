Sport

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15) set to become youngest Indian international against Ireland

Teen sensation will have to change away from team-mates this weekend given safeguarding rules

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: Arun Snkar/AFP via Getty
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: Arun Snkar/AFP via Getty
Nathan Johns
Wed Jun 24 2026 - 16:242 MIN READ

India’s teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to change away from his team-mates in his first international assignment against Ireland this weekend.

India travel to Stormont to take on Ireland in a pair of T20 internationals, with the 15-year-old batter in tow after he received his maiden call-up. Should he feature, Sooryavanshi will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest man to play international cricket for India.

The two-match series comes as India stop off on their way to a longer tour of England. Ahead of that trip, the Guardian reported that English child safeguarding laws require players under the age of 16 to change in separate facilities to adults.

Cricket Ireland has advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that their safeguarding practices are in line with those in the UK.

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A Cricket Ireland spokesman confirmed that India have been granted the use of three changing rooms in the pavilion of Civil Service Northern Ireland Cricket Club on the Stormont estate. The host covering body will check all obligations have been met, but according to Cricket Ireland it is up to the BCCI to manage matchday logistics in line with UK law.

It has already been reported that Sooryavanshi’s parents will travel with him on this tour of Ireland and England.

Sooryavanshi rose to prominence in last year’s Indian Premier League, the world’s most prominent domestic T20 competition. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, he became the youngest man to hit a senior T20 hundred, passing three figures at the age of just 14.

In this year’s edition of the IPL, aged 15, he was named the tournament MVP. He broke the record for most number of sixes hit in one campaign, hitting 72 to comfortably surpass the mark set by West Indian batter Chris Gayle. In total, he scored 776 runs in 16 innings at a phenomenal strike rate of close to 240.

After representing India at the Under-19 World Cup last January, Sooryavanshi’s IPL form for Rajasthan saw him earn a maiden senior call-up for the upcoming tour.

Ireland take on India in the first match of the series on Friday at 1.30pm. The second match is on Sunday at the same time.

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Nathan Johns

Nathan Johns

Nathan Johns is an Irish Times journalist