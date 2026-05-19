Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Wimbledon as recovery from wrist injury goes on

Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy after beating Novak Djokovic in the 2024 men's singles final. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon as he continues his recovery from the wrist injury that will force him out of action for at least three months during the most significant part of the tennis season.

Alcaraz has not competed since withdrawing from his second-round match at the Barcelona Open last month after feeling pain in his right wrist in his opening match of the tournament.

The 23-year-old had already been forced to withdraw from the rest of the clay court season, including the French Open, which begins on Sunday.

“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” Alcaraz wrote on social media.

“They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!”

Alcaraz is the reigning champion at Roland Garros, where he defeated Jannik Sinner in one of the greatest grand slam finals. The Spanish player, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, reached the final there last year, losing to Sinner in four sets.

Tennis players have to be particularly careful with wrist injuries because of the constant strain their strokes place on their wrists and the risk of developing chronic injuries, meaning Alcaraz’s decision not to compete at Wimbledon comes as no surprise.

In his absence, the tour remains at the mercy of Sinner, the world No 1, who won his sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title on Sunday with his triumph at the Italian Open and has won 29 matches in a row.

Sinner will be the prohibitive favourite for Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which begins on June 29th. – Guardian