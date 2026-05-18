URC to take no further action over alleged spitting incident during Munster win over the Lions

Play was halted during Saturday evening's game at Thomond Park while officials investigated the claim made by Diarmuid Barron. Photograph: Steve Haag/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

The URC has confirmed there will be no action taken following an allegation made by Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron that he was spat at during the province’s win over the Lions at the weekend.

Saturday’s game was held up for several minutes as match officials investigated but they were unable to find evidence of the alleged incident and referee Andrea Piardi signalled the matter would be further examined after the game.

On Monday, the URC released a statement following further investigation by the citing commissioner: “Having examined all available camera angles, the video footage was inconclusive and there was no clear and obvious unsportsmanlike conduct by Lions No 6 [Sibabalwe Mahashe].

“The audio statement by No 16 [Barron] of Munster is clear and he states that No 6 of Lions spat into his mouth but the audio statement from No 6 Lions contradicts this and he states that he had trouble with his gum shield after the upright contact before the ruck. He categorically denied the accusation of spitting.

“As such, no citing is feasible in this case.”