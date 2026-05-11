Former India captain Rahul Dravid to co-own Dublin franchise in European T20 league

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid has been named as a co-owner of the Dublin Guardians in the new European T20 Premier League. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images

Former India captain and coach Rahul ‌Dravid has been named as a co-owner of the Dublin franchise in a ‌new European T20 Premier League (ETPL), with the 53-year-old being part of an Indian ​consortium that acquired the team in the tournament set to launch in September.

Dravid, who has also played and coached in the Indian Premier League, ​is the latest former cricketer to be named among the owners in ⁠the six-team European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which will also have ‌teams ‌based ​in Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

The side will be called the ⁠Dublin Guardians, ETPL ​organisers said in a statement ​on Monday.

“Dublin already has a passionate cricketing community and enormous ‌potential for growth. Nurturing the ​next generation has always been important to me, and I ⁠believe ETPL can play ⁠a meaningful ​role in that journey,” Dravid said.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is a co-owner of the Belfast franchise, former West Indies batter Chris Gayle co-owns the Glasgow franchise, while South Africans Faf du Plessis, Jonty Rhodes and Heinrich Klaasen formed a consortium to buy the Rotterdam team.

Former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum and Kyle Mills ‌bought the Edinburgh ⁠side, while former Australia captain Steve Waugh ‌is part of the group that owns the Amsterdam franchise.

Backed by the ​cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and the ​Netherlands, the ETPL’s founders include Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan.