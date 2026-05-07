Pádraig O’Hora’s Everest Diary: ‘Don’t look down? Here, you have no choice. One slip and you could fall into a crevasse’

'I couldn’t sleep last night because of the anticipation. I wouldn’t say nerves, just excitement to finally be moving on to Everest'. Photograph: Pádraig O'Hora/Instagram

Monday, April 27th

Namche Bazaar again this morning and I could certainly feel the restlessness creeping in. We spent the day bouncing around, eating and chatting. I got to speak to the kiddos before school this morning and am reminded of how much everyone at home means to me. It’s funny all the small things you miss. Dare I say, I even miss the battles of getting ready in the morning.

The uniqueness of everything here really stands out. The lack of straight lines. Every step in Namche is a different height and length. It’s not like walking up the stairs in an office building at home.

In the barbers, I noticed that all three mirrors are different shapes and sizes. The shelves have been built around them and are far from straight. The flooring in places, the windows in shops – everything is handcrafted. To be frank, I love it. Coming from a computer designed Lego-like world, it’s such a joy.

Tuesday, April 28th

The icefall is open. Well, it is and it isn’t. At the moment, it’s only the high-level sherpa teams who have made it through, and they are setting a route. As things stand, the route is relatively very technical. Shorter than in previous years, with one section that poses significant risk.

Spoke to the kids again this evening, which really lifted my spirits. Later, after dinner, we sat as a team and had some deep conversation again over tea. This was the first time the whole team discussed some of the bigger questions. Some real, others hypothetical, both as important as each other.

We talked a lot about personal risk. How far one is willing to push that limit. If, for example, you feel uncomfortable to continue, or the sherpa outline higher risks than usual, what then? What if the route collapses? Is this year all or nothing, considering the financial element involved? Does that play on the mind?

What I took from these conversations was that every man must be sure of himself and his own decision-making, to use the available information and apply rational thinking to each situation. Easier said than done when the realities of success and failure stare you in the face. Especially considering these calls will be made in the depths of hardship, possibly in the death zone or when you are mentally and physically vulnerable.

Wednesday, April 29th

Boosted by lemon, ginger and honey tea, the laptop and I spent the day together while the clouds rolled in over the town that sits at 3,400m. One would forget quickly that you are high in the mountains until the deep clouds suddenly consume everything around you. In a matter of minutes, the mountains and the trails disappear, as do any of the buildings further than 20 metres away.

Over dinner, our plans have changed again. It’s time to move back to Everest Base Camp (EBC). News has come down that sherpa teams are moving all the munitions up to Camp 1 and Camp 2. I can feel the excitement now in my bones. I didn’t come here to sit around and rest. It’s been nice and I’m grateful for this space and time, but I’m here to climb, and now it feels like that day is creeping closer.

'The rest has been good but it’s time to get to work.'

I stayed a bit longer in the hot shower this evening. I know it will be the end of that comfort for a while. I’m feeling strong. The rest has been good but it’s time to get to work. I’m first to admit my lack of religious practice at home but tonight I prayed for the sherpa team moving through the icefall and that no harm would come to them.

Thursday, April 30th

Time to pivot again. The clouds came in early and heavy this morning, meaning no helicopter flight today in the Khumbu. I refused to waste the day, so after breakfast and a few games of pool it was back to the laptop.

I told the lads that today was a bit of a Red Day for me. Something we discussed at the start of the expedition was that there will be days when a man wants to be left alone. Red Days. I can feel myself getting increasingly impatient and restless. Hopefully the weather improves tomorrow.

Friday, May 1st

Up early. We made our way to the helipad that sits to the west of Namche, looking down on the town and the valley below. Helicopter was to arrive at 7am but it must have been an Irish pilot, as there was no sign yet. The clouds started to fill the valley below, rising to meet us. By 7.15am we were fairly sure it was cancelled. No way was anyone flying in here with zero visibility.

But would you believe it? The thwacking of the chopper was coming closer. He missed the first landing and nearly crashed into the side of the landing pad. I couldn’t believe it when two minutes later it reappeared through thick cloud to land.

Friday saw O'Hora and his climbing team take a helicopter back up to Everest Base Camp.

And just like that, we were off. Back up to EBC. It was against my best judgment to get in and fly into the cloud, but the pilot was confident and all worked out fine. What takes three days to walk takes under 10 minutes to fly. We were back at EBC and ready for business.

Nice to catch up with everyone here. All of us spoke of a very mild headache, but apart from that everything was good. I felt great. Now for the real planning. When do we move? How many rotations? When will the summit be fixed?

This is the fun stuff.

Saturday, April 2nd

I couldn’t sleep last night because of the anticipation. I wouldn’t say nerves, just excitement to finally be moving on to Everest herself. This morning, we discussed the rotation plan. The reason we have to complete rotations is to work up to a certain altitude.

The idea is that you go up as far as 6,500m and spend at least one night there so the body starts to acclimatise. Then you come back down so that your body has a chance to adapt and the blood has time to produce red blood cells and haemoglobin so that oxygen can be transported around the body.

Without this, your body and blood struggles with the lack of oxygen at altitude and can cause HAPE (High Altitude Pulmonary Edema) or HACE (High Altitude Cerebral Edema). Both conditions can be fatal and are the primary reason for death at altitude.

We leave for the first rotation tonight at 3am. It is always advisable to move through the icefall at night when the weather is most stable. Sunshine brings heat, heat melts the ice, slippery ice is dangerous.

I sent some messages to friends and family to let them know it will be three to four days before I return to EBC. And, of course, not to worry. As if that comment helps.

Sunday, April 3rd

Off we go. This is what we have all been waiting for. The moon sits neatly in the southwest, down at the base of the valley, shimmering light up towards our little party as we march slowly towards the ever-inviting icefall. Honestly, it’s surreal.

The blue and white of the ice. The flicker of head torches ahead. The crunch of our crampons as they smash unforgivingly into the ice and snow below. The route has been described as more direct than most years but with additional dangers. Primarily, that means huge seracs (unstable ice formations) that we are yet to face in the upper section.

It was fairly hard work, especially trying to maintain a controlled breathing pattern and low heart rate. You have to be able to go at this pace for days upon days. A far cry from 70 minutes of hard-hitting football.

Eventually we got to the ‘exciting’ part of the icefall. An 80-metre dash up and down the ice to get past this huge overhanging serac. Once past it, we were all blowing black smoke for a couple of minutes from the increase in pace. I looked around, truly in awe again of this sensationally beautiful place. Pure beauty that also has the capacity to kill you in seconds.

From here, we were on to the ladder crossing. Don’t look down? Sorry, here you have no choice. If you don’t look down, you can’t be sure every step of your crampon is perfectly placed in the rungs of the ladder. One slip and you could fall into a crevasse. Safety ropes or no safety ropes, that’s not a place anyone wants to end up.

It was a short walk then to Camp 1. We were blessed here with our first proper view of the South Col as the whole valley opened to meet us. We didn’t have a huge amount of time to take it all in. We dived into the tents due to partial exhaustion and the oncoming heat of the sun. It was only midafternoon but we didn’t move from the tents for the day after that. We got basic food and fluids provided by the sherpa.

Tomorrow we push for Camp 2.

*Pádraig O’Hora is climbing Everest to support the Mayo Mental Health Association.