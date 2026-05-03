Sport

Alex Ferguson taken to hospital after health scare at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool game

84-year-old former United manager was conscious and had precautionary checks ⁠before ​being taken away

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital from Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital from Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Sun May 03 2026 - 16:431 MIN READ

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson ‌has been taken to hospital after feeling ​unwell ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between United and Liverpool.

Sky ‌Sports ​reported that the 84-year-old was conscious and had precautionary checks ⁠before ​being taken away.

Ferguson, ​who managed United from 1986 until ‌his retirement in ​2013, won 13 Premier League titles ⁠and two ⁠Champions ​League trophies during a glittering 26-year spell at the club. He hoisted a total of 38 trophies with United.

A United spokesperson said the club was ‌unable to ⁠comment on Ferguson’s status.

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Ferguson is a regular at United’s home ‌games and has a row of ​seats in the Old ​Trafford directors’ box.

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