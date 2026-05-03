Alex Ferguson taken to hospital after health scare at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool game

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital from Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson ‌has been taken to hospital after feeling ​unwell ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between United and Liverpool.

Sky ‌Sports ​reported that the 84-year-old was conscious and had precautionary checks ⁠before ​being taken away.

Ferguson, ​who managed United from 1986 until ‌his retirement in ​2013, won 13 Premier League titles ⁠and two ⁠Champions ​League trophies during a glittering 26-year spell at the club. He hoisted a total of 38 trophies with United.

A United spokesperson said the club was ‌unable to ⁠comment on Ferguson’s status.

Ferguson is a regular at United’s home ‌games and has a row of ​seats in the Old ​Trafford directors’ box.