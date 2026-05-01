Leinster must aim for ‘total mental and physical domination of Toulon’

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It’s unlikely that it felt like much of a positive last weekend, but Matt Williams has a notion that Leinster’s URC defeat by Benetton might just have served them well in the build-up to tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon. Leo Cullen will, he writes, have spent the bulk of the week “kicking every bum in the club” and telling his charges that “anything other than a total mental and physical domination of Toulon will fail”.

Munster, meanwhile, are embroiled in yet more off-the-field matters, this time announcing the abandonment of the appointment of Roger Randle as their next attack coach. Gerry Thornley has the latest on the saga, one that “had created significant discord both within the organisation and among the fan base”.

On the Sevens side of the game, Nathan Johns talks to James Colbert, the estate agent from Cork who has set up the Gael Force team, the hope being that it can fill the hole left by the IRFU’s decision to cut its men’s Sevens programme.

In Gaelic games, Joe Canning looks ahead to Sunday’s meeting of Clare and Limerick in Ennis, the pressure on Clare to take full advantage of the absence of Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, “two of the greatest players of the modern era”.

Pádraig O’Hora brings us the latest instalment in his Everest Diary, he and the entire climbing community still wondering if that huge icefall will make the mountain passable at all this season.

In golf, Philip Reid heard Paul McGinley give his thoughts on the unravelling of LIV Golf’s business model following Saudi Arabia’s decision to walk away from the venture. “The whole thing never made commercial sense to me,” he said, his only surprise that it lasted as long as it did.

Gavin Cummiskey previews the latest round of League of Ireland matches, and also looks at the tight financial situation every club - except Bohemians - is enduring.

In athletics, Sonia O’Sullivan focusses on this weekend’s World Athletics Relays in Botswana where the absence of Rhasidat Adeleke will be a significant loss for the Irish team. And Ian O’Riordan previews Sunday’s sold-out Dublin City Half Marathon.

In tennis, Johnny Watterson reports on Dublin staging an ATP Challenger 75 tour event in June, the first tournament of this level to be hosted in Ireland for 18 years. It’s a far cry from the days when the Irish Open attracted some of the biggest names in the sport.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor reports on “a perfect swansong to a superb career” for Bob Olinger at the Punchestown festival, the horse winning the Champion Stayers Hurdle just after his owner announced it would be his final race. The Willie Mullins-trained Lossiemouth will be today’s star attraction in the Champion Hurdle - “it will be a major shock if she fluffs her lines”.

TV Watch: Coverage of the penultimate day of the Punchestown festival starts at 4pm on RTÉ 2, and at the same time Sky Sports Golf takes you to Miami for the Cadillac Championship. The same city hosts the latest F1 Grand Prix, practice and qualifying beginning at 5pm (Sky Sports F1), and at 8pm, Bohemians host Derry City in the League of Ireland (Virgin Media Two).