World Snooker Championship: Mark Allen falls behind in opening session of semi-final

Mark Allen of Northern Ireland takes a close look at the table during the semi-final match against Wu Yize of China on day thirteen of the Halo World Snooker Championship at The Crucible. Photograph: George Wood/Getty

Wu Yize took control of the World Championship semi-final against Mark Allen as he reeled off the closing four frames to open up a 6-2 lead.

After Thursday’s evening session had been interrupted by a power outage at the Crucible, the 22-year-old from China produced a clinical run to leave Northern Irishman Allen watching on from his chair.

With Allen, looking to recover from going 2-0 down, at the table during the third frame, the BBC’s TV and online broadcast went off air and screens above the table in the venue also showed no signal.

The World Snooker Tour posted a brief update on X: “Broadcast has been paused at the Halo World Championship due to a technical issue, we are working towards resolving this.”

It was, though, only a short delay, with the players soon able to return, along with the television coverage, to finish off the final frame before the midsession interval.

Wu, who beat former champion Mark Selby and then ended the run of qualifier Hossein Vafaei in the last eight, had earlier benefited from a double in the opening frame before going on to make a well-crafted 77.

Allen’s break in the next finished at 59 after a missed cut on the black and following a few safety exchanges, Wu capitalised to pinch the frame with another half-century.

The Northern Irishman, through to the semi-finals for the second time in four years, regrouped as a break of 91 secured the third frame before the unexpected interruption and then levelled the match at 2-2.

Wu, in his first Crucible semi-final, was then on for a potential maximum break in the fifth frame, but missed his attempt on the eighth black, eventually getting over the line with the colours to the pink.

Further polished, exhibition-style half-century runs of 78 and 64 saw Wu move 5-2 ahead.

Although Allen – who had not potted a ball for some 45 minutes – fought back in the final frame of the evening, Wu again made the most of his opportunities to close it out 91-42.

In Thursday’s afternoon session, Shaun Murphy and John Higgins were locked at 4-4 in the battle of the former champions.

Murphy, who beat reigning world champion Zhao Xintong in the quarter-finals, took a 3-1 lead into the midsession interval, helped by a fine century.

Higgins had a late night on Wednesday as he fought off Neil Robertson and the four-time Crucible winner, which includes beating Murphy in the 2009 final, showed all of his experience to fight back, taking three of the final four frames.

Murphy, the 2005 champion, had won frame seven with a smart break of 34, but could not prevent Higgins from pulling level once more with a run of 50 to leave the match finely poised.