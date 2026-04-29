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Granted, not many people saw that Down victory in Letterkenny coming, but Darragh Ó Sé’s conclusion after a “classic championship shock”? Donegal haven’t gone away, you know. Their defeat might even prove to be a good thing, giving them time to get their injured fellas back while avoiding the “the rest of the rigours of the Ulster championship”. “I’d still have them second favourites after Kerry,” he writes.

Seán Moran maintains that theme in his column. “Donegal now have time for a reset at the midpoint of the season,” their key target remaining the same: “to hit form at the end of June”. And that’s Mayo’s goal too after their defeat by Roscommon, Gordon Manning hearing from Ryan O’Donoghue who is expecting a big response from his county as they prepare for the All-Ireland series.

Kerry, though, have yet another provincial final to prepare for after their win over Clare last Saturday, Gordon talking to David Clifford who, rather than “having spent the first part of the season wrapped up, enters the championship already purring”.

There’s no purring from Antrim’s hurlers after losing their opening two Joe McDonagh Cup games, with manager Davy Fitzgerald’s future now in doubt. There’s even talk of the squad going on strike unless they receive clarity on his position. On Tuesday morning Antrim chairman Séamus McMullan denied any decision has been made on Fitzgerald’s future.

In rugby, Leinster’s “yo-yo” form has Gordon D’Arcy fretting ahead of their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon. Thus far, it’s been “a mixture of the good, the bad and the downright puzzling”. Ben White will hope for another Leinster off-day on Saturday, Johnny Watterson talking to the Toulon and Scotland scrumhalf.

Ulster will be in semi-final action too on Saturday, Exeter Chiefs their Challenge Cup opponents in the first European semi-final to be played in Belfast since 1999. Michael Sadlier hears from head coach Richie Murphy in the build-up to the game.

In boxing, Katie Taylor has talked again about her dream of wrapping up her career with a fight in Croke Park. If that didn’t work out, would she consider the Aviva Stadium for her farewell bout? “No, it’s nothing but Croke Park for me.”

Ian O’Riordan, meanwhile, talks to Daniel Wiffen about his decision to leave California and move to Dublin to continue his preparations for the 2028 Olympics, and he – Ian, not Daniel – also looks at the impact of “super shoes” on marathon running following Sabastian Sawe’s historic sub-two-hour run in London on Sunday.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor reports on a Willie Mullins hat-trick on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival, Il Etait Temps’ Champion Chase triumph the highlight, and he looks ahead to today’s Gold Cup when the clash of Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File “will be one to savour”.

TV Watch: Coverage of day two of the Punchestown festival starts at 3.30pm on RTÉ 2 this afternoon, and at 8pm, Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final (RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1). They’ll have some job to match last night’s PSG 5, Bayern Munich 4 epic.