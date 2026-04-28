Mayo heads caught in a ‘fog of questions and regrets’

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Stephen Rochford remembers that “morning after losing a championship game” feeling well. “You hardly got a wink of sleep the night before... your head is a fog of questions and regrets.” And that’s how Andy Moran would have been feeling after Mayo’s chastening defeat by Roscommon, one that leaves them in “football limbo” as they wait for the All-Ireland series to begin. Now is the time to prove the old theory, that “you learn more in defeat than victory”.

Included in our GAA crew’s ‘What we learned from the weekend’ round-up is a nod to that Roscommon performance, as well as another outstanding display by Waterford’s Stephen Bennett and too many head-high tackles going unpunished in the Cork v Limerick game.

The Limerick hurlers’ lack of depth was, says Denis Walsh, exposed by Cork, their “conveyor belt of talent” having stalled. Cork’s joy, though, after that victory was sorely tempered by news of Ciarán Joyce’s season-ending injury, and Rob Downey being sidelined for the next six weeks.

How concerned should Leinster be for Europe after Benetton defeat? Listen | 30:11

In rugby, Leinster are trying to shake off that URC defeat by Benetton as they prepare for their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon. That challenge had forwards coach Robin McBryde calling to mind a “Buddhist story”. “If you get shot in the back with an arrow,” he tells Johnny Watterson, “you spend so much time worrying about the first arrow you forget about where the second one is coming from.”

There’s nothing Zen, though, about Owen Doyle’s thoughts on the standard of refereeing in last weekend’s URC games. The Munster v Ulster contest? “It was carnage, a war of attrition. More like Russell Crowe’s Gladiator than sport.”

And Gerry Thornley reflects on St Mary unleashing hell in Sunday’s AIL final, when they claimed their first crown since 2012. “Irish club rugby,” he writes, “appears to have a major new force in the game.”

Kate O’Connor has become a major force herself in athletics. Ian O’Riordan hears her talk of the twists of fate in her career thus far, among them her decision to back out of a move to the University of Texas. Five medals in 13 months suggests that her decision-making has been sound.

Meanwhile, the secrets to sub-two-hour-marathon-man Sabastian Sawe’s success have been revealed. The Kenyan runs 150 miles a week, wears the ­lightest super shoes in history and dines on a pre-race breakfast of bread and honey. So now you know what to do to up your speed.

In his Different Strokes column, Philip Reid has word on Portmarnock’s continuing efforts to become the first non-United Kingdom venue to host The Open Championship, and he also picks out the best golf gadgets for 2026.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor previews the Punchestown Festival where Willie Mullins could well make up the €153,000 lead Gordon Elliott has over him in the race for the trainers’ title on day one.

TV Watch: Racing from Punchestown gets under way at 3.30 this afternoon on RTÉ 2, and at 7.45 this evening there’s a humongously important game in the English championship promotion race - Southampton (fifth) play Ipswich (second) (Sky Sports Football). And at 8pm, we have a very tasty looking Champions League semi-final, first leg - PSG v Bayern Munich (Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime).