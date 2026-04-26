Millwall left aggrieved after club logo appears on Ku Klux Klan member in booklet

Angriest club of the week: That would be Millwall who were highly aggrieved when alerted to an image that appeared in a children’s anti-racism booklet distributed in primary schools by Westminster City Council.

The booklet centred on the career of Paul Canoville, who was the first black player to play for Chelsea, and to illustrate the level of racist abuse he endured in his playing days, a cartoon image of a Ku Klux Klan member was shown. And on the white robes of the figure appeared the crest of ….. Millwall ‘No one likes us, we don’t care’ FC.

A highly peeved Millwall threatened to sue the council, claiming that the image created a “false and damaging image of the club”. The council promptly apologised and removed the booklet from circulation.

You can guess the most common reaction to the story. Yes: ‘The Ku Klux Klan should sue for being linked with Millwall.’ Tut.

Quote

“Chelsea are like Watford with money.”

Troy Deeney has a point, you know.

Number: 160

That’s (roughly) how many million pounds Chelsea have paid out in compensation to all the managers they have sacked in the Premier League era. They’ve had 12, including caretakers, in the last 10 years alone.

Liam Rosenior, who was been sacked as Chelsea head coach. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

Word of Mouth

“They have to come to the training ground with a smile, because otherwise they go home immediately. I have no time to see negative people, to see sad players.”

Roberto De Zerbi wants his Spurs players to be rays of sunshine through their relegation battle. Good luck with that.

“We are seeking an outstanding Performance Psychologist to join our Performance Team. You will lead the delivery of evidence-based psychological support to elite professional players.”

The job ad published by Spurs last week. Elite professional players? Stop giggling at the back.

“Bromley away, olé olé olé.”

Millwall fans somewhat unkindly letting the Leicester faithful know the quality of their opposition next season, now that they’ve been relegated.

“I think we need to be calm. We also need to die on the pitch.”

William Saliba asking his team-mates to make the ultimate sacrifice in their efforts to win the league.

Terenure win exceptionally long penalty shootout

Match of the month: No contest, we’re going with the cup game between the young fellas of Ardmore FC and Terenure Rangers.

Here goes: Ardmore took the lead in the first half but Terenure equalised soon after the break. Ardmore went 2-1 up, but Terenure forced the game in to extra-time with another leveller. They then made it 3-2 five minutes in to extra-time, but Ardmore fought back to make it 3-3. Terenure scored again and looked home and hosed, but Ardmore sent the game to penalties when they made it 4-4 deep in to stoppage time.

The shootout? Each team took 25 penalties – 25! – Terenure winning 19-18 – yes, 19-18. That’s a very decent conversion rate. If only we had some of those lads in Prague last month.

Marc Cucurella’s barber appears to leak Chelsea line-up

As if Liam Rosenior wasn’t struggling enough before what proved to be his final game in charge of Chelsea, away to Brighton on Tuesday, two pieces of very key team news were leaked long before the official release of the line-ups.

“Palmer and Joao Pedro both injured tonight. There’s your exclusive,” read a chap’s tweet. And the exclusive was spot on – a hamstring problem ruled Palmer out, while Pedro still hadn’t recovered from the injury that kept him out of the defeat by Manchester United.

The tweet and then the account were later deleted, possibly once it was alleged that the account belonged to ... no, not Rebekah Vardy ... the barber of ... Marc Cucurella.