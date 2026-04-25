Mark Allen through to World Snooker Championship quarter-finals after beating Wilson

Mark Allen beat world number two Kyren Wilson 13-9 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Co Antrim man, who had let slip a 5-0 lead earlier in their second-round match, won four of the first six frames in Saturday’s morning session to upset the 2024 champion.

Allen will now face Barry Hawkins or Wales’ three-time champion Mark Williams in the last eight, with the Englishman leading 10-6 in their match which will resume on Saturday evening.

Wilson, who beat Jak Jones to win the 2024 title, had won six successive frames to lead 6-5 and a see-saw battle ensued before Allen won the final two frames in Friday’s session, aided by a 140-break, to edge 9-7 ahead.

Wilson clawed it back on Saturday morning with a score of 78 in the opening frame but Allen produced scores of 78 and 61 to go 11-8 up and, despite losing the next frame, held his nerve to progress.

Neil Robertson, champion in 2010, squandered a 4-1 lead in the opening session of his second-round match against Chris Wakelin.

Australia’s Robertson won four frames on the spin after losing the opener, but world number 13 Wakelin hit back, producing a score of 77 to stop the rot and taking the final two frames of the morning session to level it up.