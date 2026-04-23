Not just the ticket: US sports prove nostalgia ain’t what it used to be

A fan who had been watching his team play home games at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for 50 years was told he could no longer buy physical tickets - until a public outcry led to a change of mind. Photograph: Luke Hales/Getty Images

For half a century, Errol Segal has been a Los Angeles Dodgers’ season-ticket holder. Through thick and sometimes thin, he made the pilgrimage to the baseball field out in Chavez Ravine. At 81 years old, he owns a flip phone, doesn’t know how to operate a computer and, in recent campaigns, the club charged him an annual premium of $600 (€510) just for the privilege of being issued with paper tickets. No matter. The game had evolved through the decades, the stadium utterly transformed too, but there was comfort in having something tangible in his hand on the way in the gate. Same as it ever was. Until it wasn’t.

A couple of months back, the Dodgers informed Segal the club was going totally digital and there would be no more printing of tickets. Without exception. Nothing personal. Just 21st-century sports business. He could learn to download, buy a smartphone or get reimbursed the money he’d already forked out and give up his coveted seat. Forever. When his arguments about the unfairness of this policy went unheeded inside the organisation, he took his plight to the local media.

“I really love the Dodgers, but I don’t feel good about this whole thing,” said Segal. ”I feel they’re discriminating against me. If I had the tickets one year, five years, 10 years, that’s another story. Fifty years I’ve had these tickets. They threw me under the bus.”

An octogenarian who bleeds Dodger blue and white frozen out of the game by his own club sacrificing the needs of their oldest fans on the altar of modern technology. A story of its time. The yarn quickly went viral, at least in part because there is the bang of ageism about too much in modern sport. Like the GAA implementing cashless stadiums, or like the fact that watching your favourite players can now require multiple, confusing television subscriptions, decisions to refuse to offer printed tickets show yet more disregard for diehards of a certain vintage. In choosing to alienate the demographic that has been around the game longest, sports organisations are punishing them for not wanting to buy into or figure out the newfangled QR-code culture.

Many fans feel excluded and angered by the industry-wide move to make tickets only available in online formats. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Thankfully, a raft of negative publicity remains a powerful thing. Even though they were only doing what clubs across America’s main leagues have already done in recent seasons, the Dodgers shipped a lot of flak, soon caved and announced Segal could have his pieces of paper after all. Still, the whole sorry episode brought into focus how so many have been excluded and angered by the industry-wide move to make tickets only available in online formats. Aside from that being inconvenient for elderly Luddites such as Segal, a large constituency have always treasured as keepsakes the stubs that gained them entry to something so significant in their lives. With good reason too.

In my house, as I presume in many others, there’s always a little thrill when an old ticket flutters from the pages of some tome where it had been hastily repurposed as a bookmark many decades after the event. The moment I read the date, and the opposition, the details of some long ago outing come flooding back. Where I sat. Who I was with. A ticket in your hand is a tactile aide-memoire offering a glimpse into your own past, a sliver of ephemera retaining the power to transport you to another era, a different place. The more time passes, the more cherished it becomes.

In America, the reselling of these historic mementoes as memorabilia has evolved into a lucrative industry. On April 15th, 1947, it cost $1.75 to get into the Upper Stand at Ebbets Field to watch the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson break baseball’s colour barrier in his Major League debut against the Boston Braves. Four years ago, a single pristine ticket from that historic day was purchased for $480,000 at auction. Back in December, a quartet of stubs from Michael Jordan’s NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls went for almost $1 million, 41 years after a family of four had forked out a collective $54 for the privilege of seeing his Airness take his professional bow that October night in 1984.

Old ticket stubs are part of a lucrative market for sports memorabilia in the US. Photograph: Chris Hondros/Newsmakers

Against that background, many teams here are smart enough to realise that phasing out printed tickets has simultaneously deprived supporters of a sought-after souvenir and created a fresh marketing opportunity. In the same week Errol Segal became a cause celebre for disenfranchised auld lads everywhere, the Detroit Pistons announced they were offering limited edition printed tickets commemorating their home play-off games this season.

“We recognised early that while we love the ease and benefits of digital ticketing, there is a segment of fans drawn to something more tangible – the nostalgia and collectibility of a printed ticket,” said Dan Lefton, chief revenue officer of the Pistons. “At our core, we are in the memory business, and tickets have always been the ultimate expression of those moments. As we looked at the broader collectibles landscape, we saw an opportunity to engage a new and increasingly global segment of fans.”

[ Fifa raises top ticket price for World Cup final to over €9,500Opens in new window ]

Just another way to wring more money from the faithful. The Pistons are going to charge between $55 and $150 extra for a version of what you used to get into your hand when you bought your ticket back in the day. Nostalgia, like sport, ain’t what it used to be.