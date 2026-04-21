Shaun Murphy hits back after audience member says ‘s**t shot’ at World Snooker Championship

Shaun Murphy of England prepares to play a shot against Fan Zhengyi of China. Photograph: Sam Bloxham/Getty

Shaun Murphy has blasted an audience member who berated one of his shots during the opening session of his first-round match against Fan Zhengyi at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Murphy said he lost concentration after a spectator in the front row muttered “s*** shot” during a gruelling battle which the former champion edged 5-4, ahead of Tuesday evening’s conclusion.

Murphy wrote on Instagram: “Just a friendly reminder that if you’re sat on the front row in the Crucible and I play a shot that may not work for a particular reason, it’s probably best not to say ‘s*** shot’ out loud. I’ve got ears.”

Murphy joked: “I missed my last shot as I was contemplating which end [of] my cue to hit him with.”

Judd Trump hauled back an early 3-1 deficit to nudge 5-4 in front of Gary Wilson in a match that was also due to conclude on Tuesday night.

Wilson made a superb break of 139 as he moved into a commanding lead but Trump responded brilliantly with breaks of 128 and 77 as he looked to go deep in the tournament and protect his current status as world number one.

Liam Pullen made four half-centuries but still trails 13th seed Chris Wakelin 5-4 after the first session of their first-round match that concludes on Wednesday.

Pullen (20) looked unfazed on his tournament debut and delivered a crucial break of 58 to win the final frame of the morning and keep himself well in contention.