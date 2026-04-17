Sport Ireland awaiting report on athlete safeguarding following third-party review

Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue and Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Úna May, pictured at the launch of the 2024 Irish Sports Monitor survey earlier this month. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Sport Ireland is expected to receive a draft report on safeguarding in adult sport in the coming weeks following a series of allegations that have prompted renewed scrutiny of athlete welfare structures.

The review arises in part from allegations of misconduct in women’s football disclosed in 2024, which were highlighted in a joint investigation by the Sunday Independent and RTÉ Investigates. That investigation led to three coaches being stood down by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), which also notified An Garda Síochána and Tusla. The former coaches deny any wrongdoing.

Further concerns have emerged more recently in relation to Rowing Ireland, where a Sunday Independent investigation reported that a number of athletes, including former Olympians, expressed dissatisfaction with their treatment and were critical of a culture that existed under former performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni.

In response to parliamentary questions from Labour TD Robert O’Donoghue, Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue confirmed Safe Sport International has been commissioned to undertake a needs analysis of safeguarding in adult sport.

“Sport Ireland’s statutory function with regard to safeguarding is to develop and disseminate guidelines and codes of practice promoting best practice for the protection of children in sport, consistent with child protection legislation,” said McConalogue.

“As a result, its traditional focus has been on the safeguarding of children, as outlined in the Sport Ireland Act 2015.

“However, in recognition of the emerging requirement for action both nationally and internationally, Sport Ireland recently commissioned Safe Sport International to conduct a needs analysis in the area of safe sport for adults, and my department continues to engage with it in that regard.

“Sport Ireland expects to receive a draft report from Safe Sport International in the coming weeks.”

He said it is anticipated that the analysis, and any recommendations arising from it, will be considered in the context of Sport Ireland’s wider governance and administrative guidance for the sector, as well as in the development of the next 10-year National Sports Policy, a process he recently initiated.

McConalogue said he supports the implementation of effective safeguarding policies and procedures for both adults and children across the sports sector, while noting that national governing bodies remain responsible for their own governance, including disciplinary and complaints processes.

He also identified the participation of women in sport as a “core priority” within the current National Sports Policy, which runs until next year. The Government, he said, is committed to addressing the gender participation gap, which currently stands at 2.8 per cent, through a “Sport for All” approach aimed at ensuring equal access.

“Sport Ireland works with the national governing bodies of sport to ensure that appropriate safeguarding and athlete welfare policies are put in place, as well as mechanisms to handle complaints or issues when they arise,” said McConalogue.

He noted that Sport Ireland launched a national Code of Conduct template for sporting organisations in 2023, setting out guidelines on expected behaviours and standards across all levels of participation.

In January, Sport Ireland told a joint Oireachtas committee hearing on high-performance athlete welfare and safeguarding that it had responded “immediately, appropriately and promptly” to concerns raised in relation to Rowing Ireland.

Chief executive Dr Úna May told the committee that while the organisation’s remit has traditionally focused on child safeguarding, its role in relation to adult welfare is evolving.

“While Sport Ireland does not have statutory investigative powers, our role is one of guidance and support,” said May, adding that more than 3,500 child safeguarding workshops are delivered annually and that noncompliance with relevant legislation can result in the suspension or withdrawal of funding.

The forthcoming report could inform future policy development in this area, as calls increase for more robust frameworks to address safeguarding concerns affecting adult athletes.