‘If there is a fight at Croke Park, it should be Katie Taylor only’: Eddie Hearn says Taylor won’t fight Fury v Joshua undercard

Katie Taylor has made clear her wish to end her career after a final fight in Dublin. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn will be in Dublin on Friday for talks at Croke Park regarding potentially staging Katie Taylor’s farewell fight at the venue.

Hearn also ruled out the possibility that Taylor’s fight would act as an undercard for a bout between British former world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Antony Joshua.

“There is nothing else on the agenda other than Katie Taylor,” said Hearn. “Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury is, for me, not a fight or not going to happen at Croke Park.

“And I would also say, and I’ll tell you very clearly, Katie Taylor is not fighting on any undercard.

“If there is a fight at Croke Park, it should be Katie Taylor, and Katie Taylor only.

“That is the whole story, that is the history, that is the legacy, and this is nothing short (of what) she deserves.”

Hearn added: “On Friday, we will be at Croke Park to try and advance those talks.”

Taylor (39) has made clear her desire to end her career with a fight in Dublin.

“There’s massive public demand, massive momentum for this to happen,” said Hearn. “Katie Taylor’s made it clear she was to fight one final time. She’s done absolutely everything in the sport (that) you can do.

“This is the moment where Irish sport stops and pays homage to what is, not just one of the greatest people of all time, but one of the greatest athletes ever to come out of Ireland.

“She deserves this so much and we’ll do everything we can to make it happen.”

Last week, Croke Park chief executive Peter McKenna said the venue “would be able to facilitate” a Taylor fight if the stadium also hosted Joshua’s grudge match against Fury.

But with that bout now being lined up for November, Dublin is no longer seen as a viable option with Hearn revealing it was just one of several possibilities under consideration.