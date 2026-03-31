Eve McMahon continues fine form as illness ends Finn Lynch’s hopes in Mallorca

Ireland's Eve McMahon in action during the women’s one-person dinghy ILCA 6 event at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma, Mallorca. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Although it was a second day of hanging around waiting for the cold northerly wind to behave, Ireland’s single-handed sailors were rewarded with a series of strong performance at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Mallorca.

Howth sailor Eve McMahon was the standout performer, counting a second place and a race win for her day in the women’s one-person ILCA 6 dinghy. However, world number three Finn Lynch didn’t compete as he fell ill, one of several notable competitors to fall foul of a bug that afflicted sailors in his ILCA 7 men’s event.

A revised format for the Sailing Grand Slam has foreshortened the qualification round, with just four races needed to decide the Gold fleet spli for the ILCA classes. That put an end to the Carlow sailor’s hopes for this event, despite his opening day performance where he was second overall behind the Paris 2024 Gold medallist Matt Wearn of Australia.

McMahon is upbeat and focused for the remaining three days of the new format qualification round ahead of Saturday’s twin final races.

“I’m really happy with my day but it was very tricky with a lot of waiting around and a lot of restarts – anything could have happened out there,” she said after coming ashore. “It felt like home, it felt like a Dún Laoghaire westerly.”

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more breezy conditions that she clearly revelled in in the short chop off C’an Pastilla close to Palma’s main runway approach.

“It all takes a toll mentally but my body still feels fresh. This is what we spent the whole winter doing, day after day for weeks on end so a six-day event doesn’t feel that strenuous. Obviously, its pretty tough work out there are, you’re filled with adrenaline which means extra fatigue when you come back in.

Following Lynch’s illness, McMahon’s older brother Ewan now tops the Irish men’s hopes and he goes into Gold fleet racing in 11th overall after slipping one place overnight. Dún Laoghaire sailor Fiachra McDonnell is also on the cusp of Gold fleet in 48th overall.

Meanwhile, Howth’s Sienna Wright, a potential rival for McMahon in the women’s event, jumped 16 places overnight to 22nd overall following a good second day.

Wednesday is scheduled to have three further races for the skiff sailors with stronger results needed than so far if any Irish boats are to feature in the Gold fleet.

The skiff event is also utilising sailing’s long awaited answer to VAR as the state-of the-art Vakyros system is being used in Palma for the first time, which instantly alerts crews if they start early, allowing them to restart and potentially make up ground.

Unlike the ILCA events so far, all the skiff events in both men’s and women’s classes have run to schedule, apparently due in large part to the new technology.