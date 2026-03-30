Sammie Szmodics one of three players ruled out of Ireland game against North Macedonia

The Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has ruled out three players – Sammie Szmodics, Jack Taylor and Robbie Brady – from the international friendly against North Macedonia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Szmodics was knocked unconscious by Czech defender Stepan Chaloupek in extra-time of the World Cup playoff last Thursday night, before Ireland lost 4-3 in a penalty shootout, with the 30-year-old hospitalised over night in Prague.

“I talked to Sammie and he is feeling better,” said Hallgrímsson. “He still has headaches and sickness and stuff. He will probably miss out on one or two games for Derby for protocol reasons.”

Taylor went home to Ipswich over the weekend due to illness to his wife but the Ireland manager revealed that she is “getting better.”

Brady sustained a “slight hamstring” issue when coming off the bench against the Czechs and after eight months on the sideline with a calf injury, he will not be risked so he can feature for Preston North End in the Championship run-in.

“I also talked to Robbie this morning and he is gutted he cannot be with us. It’s a slight hamstring injury or pull or tightness. It is necessary for him to be careful coming back from such a lengthy injury.”

Celtic defender Liam Scales returns from suspension and is expected to start while Bosun Lawal is in line for his first cap, having missed the Czech match as he was returning from a recurring hamstring strain.

The uncapped Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli will train with the squad this morning in Abbotstown although the 26-year-old is not expected to feature tomorrow night.

“A late bloomer,” said Hallgrímsson of Alli, who played non-league football in England until signing for Exeter City in 2024. “His route to where he is today is unique. We thought it was a good time to call him in. I don’t know if we will play him but we want to take a look at him and see what kind of person he is and what kind of character he has.

“It is good for him as well to get a sniff of the camp and how we do things. Get to know the players.

Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins (left) and head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson dejected following defeat in a penalty shootout against the Czech Republic. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

“Interesting player, physically strong, fast, skilful and he has been doing really well for Portsmouth and hopefully this will help him to grow. He is not a 17-, 18-year-old, but it is good to see a player developing this late and progressing this fast at his age. We want to get to know him better.”

Fifa have increased the number of substitutions to eight for friendlies, so Hallgrímsson could run up to 19 players against a North Macedonia side that also lost a World Cup playoff semi-final, to Denmark in Copenhagen last Thursday.

“It’s a massive disappointment for us as players and the fans that we don’t have that game and an opportunity to go to the World Cup,” said Dara O’Shea, the Ipswich Town captain. ”But we’re professionals and you have to move on to the next game and the next game is really important for us as a group.

“Everything we’ve created now, the feeling we have within the group, the confidence, all that is important to go out tomorrow with a solid performance that we are proud of and people can be proud of to continue on our run.

“We spoke about how we’re building towards Euro 2028 now and it’s important that we keep going in the right direction and I feel we have been.

“That confidence that’s in the group, it’s important to keep it there and keep pushing on and building and growing as a team.”