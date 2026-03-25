Prague memories: The picture that summed up Ireland’s last trip to the Czech capital

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

From this day forth, his colleagues shall know him as Sherlock, our Gordon Manning using his inestimable sleuthing powers to track down the star of possibly the greatest photo ever taken of a disconsolate Irish sporting fan: Two Fags Man. “That photo gave me my 15 minutes of fame,” says Karl McGrath, who was in Prague the last time Ireland played there (and lost).

Karl will be in Prague again tomorrow, where a reversal of that last result will see Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side take a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup. What team will he select? Our crew take a stab at predicting his line-up, with one even giving a debut to Harvey Vale. Gordon heard from the former England under-19 captain on Tuesday, the QPR man “buzzing” to have received his first call-up.

John Egan was buzzing himself when he returned to the squad last October for the first time in over two years, injuries and being left without a club interrupting his international career. Gordon talks to the defender, while Gavin Cummiskey takes a look at the likely playmakers in tomorrow’s game, Ireland’s Finn Azaz and the Czech Republic’s Pavel Sulc.

Bill Belichick, incidentally, had some sound advice for Ireland ahead of the game: “Keep the ball out of your net.” The legendary American Football coach was speaking to the Irish media about August’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin where his University of North Carolina side will play Texas Christian University.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reports on the progress of the GAA’s streaming service, GAA+, while Paul Keane talks to former Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty about how he’s adjusting to retirement.

In rugby, Gordon D’Arcy is hoping that the schools game will adopt the kind of attacking style we witnessed in the recent Six Nations. Young players, he writes, need to be given “permission to attempt the brilliant”, “to play the game that lit them up”.

Leinster could do with catching fire soon, their URC defeat to Glasgow last weekend making a win over Scarlets on Friday rather important. Johnny Watterson talks to Dan Sheehan, who renewed his Leinster contract last week, about the challenges ahead.

Next up for Connacht are the Ospreys on Saturday, Linley McKenzie hearing from Stuart Lancaster about his side’s battle to secure a top-eight finish in the URC. The coach also paid tribute to Jack Carty, Connacht’s all-time record points scorer, who has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Ulster, meanwhile, need to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Connacht, Michael Sadlier previewing their URC trip to Zebre.

In racing, Gordon Elliott does not believe he has “any chance at all” of dethroning Willie Mullins as champion trainer in Ireland this season, while another champions trainer, Aidan O’Brien, isn’t ruling out a surprise appearance by Albert Einstein at the Curragh on Saturday. Brian O’Connor fills you in.

TV Watch: It’s stage three of cycling’s Tour of Catalunya today (TNT Sports 2, 2.15pm), and if you have access to Disney+, you can tune in to two quarter-final first legs in the women Champions League – Real Madrid v Barcelona (5.45pm) and Manchester United v Bayern Munich (8pm).