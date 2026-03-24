Czechs wary of Ireland’s ‘killer in the box’ Troy Parrott

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It will come as no surprise that the Czech Republic have identified one particular Irish man as the main threat to their prospects in Thursday’s World Cup play-off in Prague. “One of the keys to winning the game is to eliminate Troy Parrott,” said veteran Czech defender Tomáš Holeš, “he’s a football killer in the box.” John O’Shea very much hopes Parrott will indeed prove deadly for Ireland once again, Gavin Cummiskey hearing from the Ireland assistant coach on Monday.

Ireland will, though, have to do without the influential Josh Cullen, the Burnley midfielder out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Nathan Collins is confident that the squad has enough quality options to replace him, but as Gavin points out, Ireland’s record without Cullen isn’t great.

James McDermott, meanwhile, looks back at the history of meetings between the nations, Ireland losing all three of their games on Czech soil. Should they fail to improve on that record, “the ‘Czech mate’ headlines will once again write themselves”.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reflects on the football league campaign just ended – well, apart from Sunday’s final between Donegal and Kerry – while Malachy Clerkin salutes Michael Lyster who died on Sunday. “Cool as Clooney, suave as Pitt, and still and all, country as Big Tom,” he writes. “That’s what made him so relatable.” And Denis Walsh also pays tribute to a man whose broadcasting skill and talent made his job look effortless.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley looks at how the four provinces’ seasons are shaping up, Munster boosted by the return of Jack Crowley, Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman ahead of their meeting with the Bulls on Saturday, Leinster, who play Scarlets on Friday, given a lift by Andrew Porter’s recovery from injury.

In his column, Owen Doyle bemoans the leniency of the suspension handed out to France’s Oscar Jegou for that eye-gouging incident against Scotland. “The mitigation – I kid you not – included that the player was polite and behaved appropriately at the Zoom call hearing.”

And on the schools front, St Mary’s are celebrating their first Leinster Cup triumph in 24 years after their three-point win over Blackrock College in Monday’s replay. Michael Scully was at Energia Park to see Blackrock’s three-in-a-row dreams crushed.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to World Indoor bronze medallist Kate O’Connor about her plans for the months ahead, which include the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. And in golf, Philip Reid has word on Shane Lowry’s return to action this week. He also has Matt Fitzpatrick’s reaction to his third career win on the PGA Tour – the slowness of his playing partner’s play at the Valspar Championship did, though, leave him a touch on the frustrated side.

And Brian O’Connor has news of a potential humdinger of a Punchestown Gold Cup next month – Fact To File might just take on Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior in a “mouthwatering end-of-season clash”.

TV Watch: Stage two of cycling’s Tour of Catalunya gets under way at 2.15pm on TNT Sports 1, and at 8pm this evening, Katie McCabe’s Arsenal, the defending champions, host their London pals Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final (BBC2).