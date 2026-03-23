Joanna Byrne hits out at Drogheda United owners after her removal as club co-chairperson

Joanna Byrne has been removed as co-chairperson of Drogheda United by the club's owners. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Sinn Féin TD Joanna Byrne has criticised the owners of Drogheda United after it was confirmed on Monday morning that she had been removed as co-chairperson of the club.

Trivela Group, the American owners of the Co Louth club, announced on Monday morning that Byrne had been removed as a director of the club, thanking her “for her longstanding and ongoing dedication to the club and its success”.

In a 1,000-word letter addressed to the club’s supporters, Byrne outlined her feelings over the decision, admitting “the past few weeks have been a difficult time for me personally”.

She “categorically” disputes claims of a conflict of interest between her role as co-chair of the club and her role as Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on sport, outlining how she did not mention Drogheda United in her statement about her party’s opposition to the Republic of Ireland playing Israel in two Nations Cup games later this year.

Byrne says Trivela “were happy for me to stay on in my role” after she asked the owners to carry out due diligence last summer into any potential conflict of interest after she was elected as TD for Louth in November 2024.

Byrne intends to return to following the club from the terraces and concludes her letter by outlining her dedication to the club.

“Football is in my DNA and Drogheda United is in my heart – that can’t be removed from me. I am looking forward to putting this behind me now and returning to the terraces among the rank and file of the Drog faithfuls and continuing to support the club we all love, as a fan.“