Josh Rock relaxed ahead of Dublin date despite poor start to Premier League darts season

Josh Rock reacts during his match against Steve Bunting on night six of the BetMGM Premier League 2026 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK. Photograph: Nigel French/PA Wire

Belfast’s Josh Rock says his luck will change after a poor start to his maiden Premier League darts campaign, ahead of night seven of the tournament in Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday.

Rock has failed to win a game in the eight-man tournament and is currently rooted to the foot of the table, but says that his ability will pull him out of the rut.

“I’m not big on coping mechanisms, I’m not superstitious about anything,” admitted Rock. “I just go up there and believe my ability will be better than theirs on the night. It’s not going to plan at the minute, but it will change.”

“Rocky’s” Premier League form has not affected his showings in other tournaments this year, having reached a quarter-final of the World Masters and a semi-final in this month’s UK Open, falling to reigning world champion Luke Littler in both tournaments.

“I agree with what [commentator] Wayne Mardle said last week, that I was just worried about playing on Thursday nights, but I’m going to every other tournament doing what I know how to do.

“So, I don’t know. It’s a big thing being in the Premier League. If I get this first year out the road, learn a lot from it, then if I get picked next year I’ll know what I have to do.”

Rock was selected for the Premier League in January, as one of the four chosen wild cards, who play the four highest ranking players across 16 nights, with the top four going on to play in the finals in May.

His selection came after a brilliant season, where he won the World Cup for Northern Ireland alongside Daryl Gurney. He currently stands at seventh in the PDC’s rankings.

Rock celebrates during his quarter-final match against Luke Littler at the 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts in the Utilita Arena Cardiff on March 5th. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

Despite being bottom of the table, Rock recorded one of the standout moments of the tournament this year, hitting the perfect leg, a nine-darter, in front of his home crowd in Belfast’s SSE Arena.

For him, that moment encapsulates his inconsistency in the Premier League: “From playing absolutely pathetic to producing a nine-darter from nowhere. I don’t think I would have reacted that way in a different venue, but because it was in Belfast, it was very, very sweet.”

However, Rock did dish out some criticism towards crowds at recent tournaments, with distractions like whistling putting off players at crucial stages.

“It’s just people being silly, having a drink and thinking they’re funny. They need to wind their necks in and act their age is the way I look at it. If they keep on doing it, they’re going to spoil it for everyone.

“All the numpties out there need to just behave. If the whole arena is whistling, it’s just one consistent noise, so it’s not going to put you off. It’s just that one person who’s whistling out of turn who’ll put you off.”

The Premier League returns to Dublin for the fifth year running on Thursday night, but Rock believes that more darts events should be brought to Ireland as the fan base continues to grow.

“There needs to be. They used to have [events] at Citywest, and now they don’t. It doesn’t have to be in Dublin, you’ve got the whole of Ireland.

“What [Luke] Littler’s done has made darts go through the roof, I think he’s got a lot to do with it. Seeing the growth of darts now, between the north and the south is ridiculous. As a whole in Ireland, there’s a lot more opportunities for the youth.”

Rock takes on 2021 world champion, Gerwyn Price of Wales, in his quarter-final on Thursday night, with stars like Littler and Michael van Gerwen also in action.