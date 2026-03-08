India make T20 World Cup history by thrashing New Zealand to retain trophy

India's players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

T20 World Cup Final: India 255-5 (20 ovs) (S Samson 89, I Kishan 54, A Sharma 52; J Neesham 3-46) beat New Zealand 159 (19 ovs) (T Seifert 52, M Santner 43; J Bumrah 4-15, A Patel 3-27) by 96 runs

India made history as the first men’s team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

After being sent in to bat first, the defending champions found their feet as opening duo Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson together put on 98 runs before Samson and Ishan Kishan added 105 between them.

Sharma, Samson and Kishan all scored half-centuries before Jimmy Neesham took three wickets in the 16th over as New Zealand tried to wrestle back some form of control. But India finished on 255 for five, the highest score in a T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand were restricted in their response and although Tim Seifert top-scored with 52, Jasprit Bumrah finished with four wickets for 15 runs and Axar Patel took three wickets as India successfully defended their crown.