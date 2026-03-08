George Russell wins Australian Grand Prix after thrilling fight with Ferrari in season opener

Mercedes' British driver George Russell drinks champagne as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One’s brave new world at least opened in Melbourne with something of a bang, doubtless to the relief of many who had considered its bold new era was destined for a whimper.

Yet the verdict from Albert Park was that the sport has work to do yet if it is to head off the distinctly troublesome spectacle of some of F1’s leading protagonists publicly proclaiming they are rather unhappy with its new direction.

The ultimate result, a controlled and assured victory from George Russell in the Mercedes which confirmed his car is the class of the field, was largely expected. Ferrari brought a feisty scrap to the fray, though, which suggests there is drama yet to come this season – allied to the inevitable questions over the Scuderia’s decision-making,

Equally there was a sense that the new rules, for all the derision heaped upon them over this weekend, might yet incline to a flair for the dramatic, even amid a mixed bag of responses – the whimper of discontent – from drivers.

The Ferrari team principal, Fred Vasseur, declared that the opening 12 laps offered more fun than he had seen in F1 for a decade. His leading man, Charles Leclerc, went wheel-to-wheel with Russell, the pair doing a roaring trade for the lead as they deployed the new overtake mode.

Russell highlighted what he considered a tactical fight in how the pair were able to come back at one another. He would say that, of course. The driver in the championship-leading car will hold closely the rule book his team have mastered.

Yet several drivers, including defending world champion Lando Norris, who finished fifth, complained that said system was artificial as positions were exchanged repeatedly according to how they deployed their energy and damningly warned that the new formula meant a serious accident was waiting to happen.

“Depending on what drivers do, you can have closing speeds of 30-50kph, and when someone hits another driver at that speed, you are going to fly and go over the fence and do a lot of damage to yourself,” Norris said after the race. Norris’s team-mate at McLaren, Oscar Piastri, endured an even more torrid day: the local favourite crashed out on the formation lap to the dismay of the crowd.

Lando Norris in action during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Perhaps it was inevitable that opinions would differ wildly and to be fair, casting judgment one race into the new season would be premature. Melbourne is an outlier of a circuit in energy management terms – a phrase that for all its clumsy, unappealing connotations toward flat-out racing is one to which we must become accustomed this season.

The next round in Shanghai will present an altogether different proposition, as indeed will most of these opening weeks. Certainly there is a debate to be had but on this evidence, it is as yet too early for definitively formed conclusions.

At least now the process has begun. The build-up to the new season, with the biggest regulations change in the sport’s history covering both chassis and engine, and mandating an almost 50-50 split in power from the internal combustion engine and electrical energy, had lasted a seemingly interminable age. To finally have the 22 cars on track to settle it came with something of a collective exhalation across the paddock. Finally the business end of F1, actually going racing, was here.

One thing at least was confirmed: Mercedes are the class of the field. Russell won with a commanding drive from the front of the grid and with his team-mate Kimi Antonelli in second, secured a strong one-two for the team. This followed the form guide but while Mercedes did have a fair advantage, it was not quite as overwhelming as many predicted. After making blistering starts, Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel with them to thrilling effect before ultimately finishing third and fourth for the Scuderia.

Coming on the back of an absolutely dominant performance in qualifying, in which Russell was the best part of a second in front of his Mercedes rivals, it demonstrates that car looks to be the complete package. It is well balanced, stable and has Russell purring, while the Mercedes engine is clearly delivering no shortage of horses. Crucially, within the strictures of said energy management that now plays such a central role, it is also proving the most efficient at the harvesting and deployment of the electrical element.

Indeed, much as Ferrari vied in the early stages, Leclerc and Vasseur accepted they could still not match Mercedes for overall race pace. Yet Russell was made to fight for it after Leclerc made an absolutely blistering start from fourth to claim the lead through the first corner. Ferrari’s form off the grid, demonstrated in preseason testing, was put to extraordinary use when it mattered.

The pair then went to-to-toe, changing places a gripping six times in nine laps as this new dark art of how and when to deploy limited electrical power played its part. The decisive moment came when Isack Hadjar had to retire on lap 12 and a virtual safety car was called. Both Mercedes pitted a lap later, looking for clear air while Ferrari stayed out, despite Hamilton’s protestations that one of them should have taken a stop.

It was key and when Hamilton and Leclerc did stop, Russell and Antonelli had a lead from which they could not be caught. Perhaps ultimately it was moot but if Ferrari are in the fray at the front – and their lightning starts suggests they will be there in the opening phase of many races – then not fumbling on the pit wall will be vital.

Lewis Hamilton on track during the Australian Grand Prix. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Russell, though, has opened his account with exactly the statement of intent he required, laying down a marker to match his status as favourite for the title. On this form and showing the calm assurance he has always promised, the Briton will be hard to beat, especially if Mercedes maintain this level of advantage.

“I am feeling incredible,” Russell said after his win. “It was a hell of a fight at the beginning. I had some really tight battles with Charles, so I was glad to cross the finish line. It’s been a long time coming to have this car beneath us.”

He might like to enjoy a somewhat less frenetic opening to forthcoming races but F1 must hope the arcane focus on the somewhat stultifying concept of just how and when the battery lets the loud pedal roar, at least keeps some wheel-banging in the equation, as it did in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen delivered a typically determined comeback drive to claim sixth place from 20th on the grid for Red Bull and there was a striking debut for British rookie Arvid Lindblad who was eighth for Racing Bulls, to take points on his F1 debut.

For Aston Martin, what has been a disastrous opening to the season could not end soon enough. Fernando Alonso failed to reach the flag while with Lance Stroll did finish the race, but was 15 laps back and not classified. There is no quick fix expected and the team are set to struggle for some time with an engine that has a fundamental vibration issue and is also underpowered and unreliable.

Cadillac marked their F1 debut by achieving their opening target, getting a car to the finish line with Sergio Pérez in 16th. Having built the team from scratch in little over 12 months, it was an impressive achievement. Pérez was three laps off the lead at the close but have started with a solid foundation on which to build.

Audi also did well on their F1 debut, given they are manufacturing their own engines and having taken over the former Sauber team this year, with Gabriel Bortoleto taking points in ninth place. – Guardian