Andy Farrell gets rejiggy with it ahead of Ireland v Wales

After that rather impressive triumph in Twickenham, Andy Farrell “could have left well enough alone”, but he’s rejigged things significantly for tomorrow’s game against Wales, making five changes to his starting XV and seven in all to his matchday squad. Gerry Thornley brings you the details, and also takes a look at Farrell’s “squad-based approach to selection” in this campaign, perhaps with one eye on the 2027 World Cup.

One change Irish rugby fans will hope that Farrell won’t be making any time soon is choosing a new set of employers. Gerry has his response to those rumours of an approach from Saracens.

John O’Sullivan, meanwhile, hears from Jacob Stockdale who Farrell has chosen over Tommy O’Brien to replace the injured James Lowe. The Ulster man is no stranger to injuries himself having been blighted by them since his breakout campaign eight years ago.

Ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands in Utrecht, Gavin Cummiskey has the latest from a Republic of Ireland camp still smarting from that 2-1 defeat by France on Tuesday night.

In Gaelic games, Pat Spillane is spittin’ about the AFL “robbing our crown jewels and getting away with murder by not compensating clubs”. Gordon Manning spoke to the eight-time All Ireland winner about that talent drain, which is about to include Kobe McDonald.

And in his column, Ciarán Murphy bemoans the failure of last weekend’s GAA Congress to address the Allianz sponsorship issue.

In golf, Luke Donald “finally, if expectedly” has agreed to captain Europe in the Ryder Cup for a third time. In his two captaincies, writes Philip Reid, “he has not put a foot wrong”, and he now has a chance to create history at Adare Manor by becoming the first European captain to win three Ryder Cups. Whether he will have Jon Rahm available to him remains to be seen.

And Rory McIlroy is trying to lift his buddy Shane Lowry’s spirits after his nightmare finish at the Cognizant Classic last Sunday. “I reminded him that I double-bogeyed the 18th at PGA National in 2014 and went on to win two Majors that year.”

In motor racing, Ian O’Riordan has the latest on Alex Dunne’s career progress, the Irish driver set to focus on his Formula 2 aspirations for now after joining the Alpine F1 team academy.

And in his America at Large column, Dave Hannigan has the latest instalment in the NFL’s increasingly bleak narrative - wide receiver Rondale Moore became the second star in his 20s to die by suicide in just three months.

TV Watch: India and England meet in Mumbai in the second of the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup (Sky Sports Cricket, from 1.30pm), New Zealand awaiting the winners in Sunday’s final. Sky’s coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational gets under way at 3.30pm, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both in the field, and at 8pm this evening, Spurs could (very desperately) do with a Premier League win at home to Crystal Palace (TNT Sports 1).