Rory McIlroy tells Shane Lowry not to let nightmare finish last week define his season

Few players in their time have encountered golfing heartbreak as Rory McIlroy has, which is what the world number two reminded his friend Shane Lowry when the two got together for a practice round ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Lowry suffered a nightmare finish to the Cognizant Classic last Sunday when suffering back-to-back double-bogeys to let the title slip from his grasp. And when the two met up at Arnie’s Place, it didn’t take long for McIlroy to adopt the role of sports psychologist.

“I reminded him I double-bogeyed the 18th at PGA National in 2014 and went on to win two Majors that year. It was two bad holes, two bad swings. It doesn’t mean the rest of the year is going to be bad,” recounted McIlroy of the conversation he had with Lowry.

McIlroy is back with a scorecard in hand after skipping the Cognizant, while Lowry – who had to settle for a share of second after his late travails in the final round – is playing the fourth of a five-week stretch that will finish with next week’s The Players at Sawgrass.

This $20 million signature event on the PGA Tour has proven to be a happy hunting ground for McIlroy, who won in 2018 and has six top-10 finishes. “I was really happy with where my game was coming out of the west coast, and I’ve kept ticking along the past week and played some golf and I’m excited for these two weeks, I feel like I’m in good shape,” said McIlroy.

And while McIlroy’s focus this week is on claiming a 30th career win on the PGA Tour, the topic of the Ryder Cup – on a day when Luke Donald was confirmed as Europe captain for Adare Manor – also featured prominently with the issue of Jon Rahm again a prime talking point.

On that, McIlroy was straight to the point on the deal that the DP World Tour came to with a number of LIV players, but which Rahm turned down.

“In my opinion, it’s a really generous deal. Like it’s a much softer deal than what Brooks [Koepka] took to come back and play on the PGA Tour. Look, the European Tour can only do so much to accommodate these guys. So, you know, if you want to play on the Ryder Cup you have to be a member of the DP World Tour ... you have to abide by the rules and regulations.

“And the rules and regulations were, okay, if you break the media rights agreement and you go and play in a conflicting event, you don’t get a release, you’re subject to fines. So the guys didn’t want to pay these fines, that’s fine.

“So then the European Tour said, ‘okay, let’s try to come up with some sort of solution where you don’t have to pay the fines, so that we can ease that burden on you, but still retain your membership’. And there’s a reason eight of the nine guys took that deal, right? I think it’s a really good deal. Jon doesn’t think so, and he’s obviously well within his rights to think that way. But I just don’t see what more the European Tour can do to accommodate these guys to retain their membership.”

Shane Lowry on the sixth green during a practice round ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Lowdown

Purse: $20 million/€17.25 million ($4 million/€3.45 million to the winner).

Where: Orlando, Florida.

The course: Known as “Arnie’s Place” for its long-time association with Arnold Palmer, Bay Hill – 7,466 yards, par 72 – was designed by Dick Wilson and Joe Lee on mainly flat terrain and features copious water hazards. The finishing two holes typically provide for exciting finishes to a tournament with a rich history, held at the venue every year since 1979. This is the 48th staging at Bay Hill. The par-3 17th measures 221 yards from an elevated tee to a green which has water lurking on three sides and the once large bunker to the front (an integral part of Palmer’s thinking) is no more, having been removed in recent years and replaced by rough; the par-4 18th is a 458 yards hole that features a slightly blind tee shot to the fairway and an approach to a long, narrow green that again has water in play down the right which makes for a dramatic finale.

The field: Quite literally a loaded field, the tournament’s signature status on the PGA Tour bringing all of the world’s top 10 off the OWGR to Orlando, headed by world number one Scottie Scheffler and world number two Rory McIlroy. Justin Thomas hasn’t played since the Ryder Cup and returns to tournament play for the first time since surgery. In addition to the pot of money, the winner will also receive a red cardigan in honour of the tournament’s late host, Arnold Palmer.

Quote-Unquote: “A couple hats. I got my brother and my dad something. Then I got my mom and sister and girlfriend taken care of. Yeah, that’s a mandatory. I got some playing cards and stuff for just little things like that.” – Chris Gotterup on what he bought in the pro shop at Augusta National on a recent pre-Masters visit. Gotterup, the world number six and winner of the Phoenix Open, is making his debut appearance in the API (and the Masters).

Irish in the field: Shane Lowry is in first round pairing with Xander Schauffele (3.05pm Irish time); Rory McIlroy plays alongside Viktor Hovland (6.30pm Irish time).

Betting: Scottie Scheffler invariably leads the market at a venue where he has won twice in the last five years. Scheffler is the 7-2 favourite with Rory McIlroy decently priced at 11-1. Sam Burns looks well priced at 40-1 (each-way), while another each-way look is Taylor Moore at 125-1.

On TV: On Sky Sports Golf (from 4pm).