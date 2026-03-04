Luke Donald to remain Europe’s Ryder Cup captain going for historic three-peat at Adare Manor

Luke Donald will again captain Europe for next year's Ryder Cup, which will be staged at Adare Manor in Limerick. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Confirmation that Luke Donald will captain Europe’s Ryder Cup team for a third time is expected on Wednesday, in a move that will increase pressure on the PGA of America to tie down Tiger Woods to lead the US at Adare Manor.

Woods, who is the first choice to succeed Keegan Bradley, has been publicly vague on his captaincy status. News on Donald will enhance Europe’s sense of continuity and togetherness with the US picture uncertain.

Donald has been widely lauded for his approach in Rome and New York, where Europe won back-to-back Ryder Cups. After a dramatic success at Bethpage last year, it was apparent players wanted the Englishman to remain in office.

Donald’s attention to detail and level of consistent messaging are regarded as raising the bar in European Ryder Cup context. The 48-year-old wanted to take time to consider his options over winter but it had felt increasingly obvious Donald would commit to a third term. A bulletin is now due from the European Tour Group’s Wentworth headquarters.

Donald has already joined Tony Jacklin as the only European captain to win back-to-back trophies. Now he will seek to make history by becoming the first to achieve victory three times in a row. Europe retained the Ryder Cup under Jacklin with a tied match in 1989 after wins at the previous two tournaments.

Team Europe after winning last year's Ryder Cup at the Bethpage. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Donald has been assisted by the DP World Tour’s reaching of agreement with Tyrrell Hatton, who has a clear path towards another Ryder Cup appearance despite his involvement with the LIV circuit. Hatton dropped appeals against fines and suspensions imposed by the DP World Tour, in return for a commitment to playing in certain events.

Hatton’s scenario contrasts with that of his Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm, who remains steadfastly against the DP World Tour’s sanctions. The Spaniard’s involvement at Adare Manor remains in significant doubt after he accused the DP World Tour of “extorting” players with financial penalties. Donald is sure to be asked to address the Rahm predicament when his captaincy is announced.

Woods eventually declined the option of captaining the American team in 2025 due to time constraints, having taken on boardroom roles at the PGA Tour. What is playing out now feels eerily similar. The 15-time major winner said last month he is still to make a decision on 2027. “I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our tour,” Woods said.

“That’s been driving me hours upon hours every day and trying to figure out if I can actually do our Team USA and our players and everyone that’s going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, justice with my time. Serving on two boards, and what I’m doing for the PGA Tour, I’m trying to figure out if I can actually do this and serve the people that are involved and serve them at an honourable level.” – Guardian