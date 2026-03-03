Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward and assistant coach Gary Cronin at Ireland's training session at Tallaght Stadium ahead of the game against France. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland’s quest to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil starts in Tallaght this evening. A tricky beginning it will be too, France, ranked 20 places higher at seven in the Fifa list, their opponents. Gavin Cummiskey previews the game and hears from captain Katie McCabe.

Among the staff helping coach Carla Ward prepare for the challenge is Canadian performance analyst Jasmine Mander. Mander was banned from football for a year by Fifa for her part in the ‘drone spying scandal’ at the 2024 Olympic Games but, said Ward, “you know me, I’m big on second chances”.

In Gaelic games, Denis Walsh counted at least 29 infringements in Sunday’s Cork v Kilkenny game that went unpunished by the referee. “Hurling’s rule book,” he reckons, “has been reduced to the role of interested observer – not always consulted.”

Our GAA crew pick out from the chief talking points from the weekend’s action, while Gordon Manning has word on the Gaelic Players Association’s efforts to have preseason competitions discontinued.

In rugby, ever since Ireland got themselves into the market for Six Nations titles and Grand Slams, “the Triple Crown is no longer the full bag of chips”, but, writes Gerry Thornley, that’s the target now in the current campaign. Wales are next up at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, Johnny Watterson talking to Paul O’Connell and Jamie Osborne ahead of the game.

Owen Doyle, meanwhile, is a relieved man after World Rugby’s Shape of the Game conference concluded that there will be no changes to the laws of the sport. “The game’s uniqueness and key characteristics will not, after all, be tossed to the wolves. Not for now, anyway.”

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan looks at how the Irish team for the World Indoor Championships later this month is shaping up, while Shane Stokes reports on arguably the biggest road win of Lara Gillespie’s cycling career.

Philip Reid looks back at Shane Lowry’s late Cognizant Classic collapse – “as head-wreckers go, this one beat Banagher” – and in his Different Strokes column, he hears Pádraig Harrington lament the lack of Irish golfers on the DP World Tour.

And in the run-up to next week’s Cheltenham Festival, Willie Mullins is keeping everyone guessing about which races he’ll pick for his star performers, Brian O’Connor hearing from the trainer as he mulls over his options. Joseph O’Brien has a Cheltenham decision to make too – will Talk The Talk run in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle?

TV Watch: Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland open their World Cup qualifying campaign against France in Tallaght this evening (RTÉ 2, 7.30pm). At the same time, TNT Sports has three live Premier League games – Leeds v Sunderland, Everton v Burnley and Bournemouth v Brentford – and at 8.15pm, it’s Wolves v Liverpool. In between, Barcelona will need something of a miracle if they are to reach the Copa Del Rey final – they go in to the second leg of their semi-final against Atletico Madrid 4-0 down (Premier Sports 1, 8pm).