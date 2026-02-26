Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Since Ireland were drawn in the same Nations League group as Israel, there had been plenty of speculation about their home tie being played on neutral ground for security reasons. But on Wednesday, David Courell, the FAI’s chief executive, confirmed that the October 4th tie will be played at the Aviva Stadium, any concerns about the hosting of the game having been allayed by An Garda Síochána.

Gavin Cummiskey reports on that decision, and Courell’s thoughts on it all. “We fully understand the depth of sentiment on this topic,” he said,” but “it’s incumbent on me to look at what’s right for the interests of the Irish game”.

This, writes Denis Walsh, “will lead to condemnation and outrage and protests outside the Aviva Stadium in October”, but it was never going to be matter of conscience for the FAI, instead they have bowed to “expediency”.

In Gaelic games, a new president of the GAA will be elected on Friday night, Gordon Manning putting questions to the three candidates. And Ciarán Murphy reflects on the “coruscating” 18-minute debut for Mayo last Sunday of the “generational talent” that is Kobe McDonald. He will, though, depart for Australia soon enough, having signed for St Kilda. “For now, best for all of us to just to enjoy the ride.”

In rugby, Andy Farrell’s use of 30 players in the first three rounds of the Six Nations suggests Ireland have a bit more depth than might have been feared. And, as Gerry Thornley notes, Farrell is clearly striving to ensure that he can make more use of his squad in next year’s World Cup than he did in the last. Gerry also has word on Terenure College and Carlos Spencer parting company just six months into his first season as head coach.

Next up for Ireland in the Six Nations will be a Welsh side that suffered its 14th successive defeat in the tournament against Scotland last time out. But as Johnny Watterson writes, there were “some shards of light” in Cardiff, among them the form of Aaron Wainwright.

Wednesday also brought the announcement by Katie Taylor that she will retire from boxing this year after one last fight in Dublin, while in golf Philip Reid has Shane Lowry’s thoughts on a busy five-week run of tournaments, starting with this week’s Cognizant Classic.

In racing, the will-he-won’t-he saga is at an end: Constitution Hill will not run in Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. If it’s too dangerous for him to race there, what does that say about jump racing, asks Brian O’Connor. And Brian also has news on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s plans to initiate High Court proceedings against billionaire businessman Luke Comer, a dozen of whose horses tested positive for banned substances. Never a dull moment.

