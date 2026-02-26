Dave Hannigan: Farewell Robert Duvall, unforgettable (to my family at least) as Buck Weston

When Robert Duvall died last week, the world mourned one of the great actors. Every fulsome obituary rightly revisited his contribution to cinematic lore, from his auspicious debut as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird to the trusted consigliere Tom Hagen in the first two Godfathers and, of course, the unforgettable Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now. While so many lamented the loss of the shirtless maniac who gave “I love the smell of napalm in the morning” to the culture, his passing hit differently in the Hannigan household.

“Buck Weston has left the building,” I texted my three sons upon hearing the news. Because that’s who he was and always will be to them.

According to IMDB, Duvall featured in more than 80 movies, some of them among the most celebrated works in the entire Hollywood canon. He won an Oscar for the alcoholic country crooner Mac Sledge in Tender Mercies and was nominated on five other occasions.

In a career laden with filmic achievement, his memorable turn as Weston, the domineering sports father in Kicking & Screaming, somehow, some way slipped past every cineaste and award jury ever. Except for the shrewd judges in the Hannigan household, where this neglected 2005 comedic classic has reigned supreme, the most beloved movie in our family for more than two decades.

For those of you who don’t know, which would be most people of discernment, Kicking & Screaming is a ridiculous caper in which Duvall plays Buck Weston, the most obnoxious, overbearing bully of a parent to his long-suffering son Phil, played by Will Ferrell. Part of the lingering animosity in their relationship stems from the fact that, as a kid, Phil once caught a soccer ball kicked into the crowd by Pele and it was stolen from him by his dad. Decades after that theft, the duo end up coaching rival teams in a children’s soccer league and the mayhem that ensues even ensnares former NFL player and coach Mike Ditka in their family drama.

“Oh, this oughta be good,” says Weston/Duvall after learning Ditka has signed up to assist Ferrell’s character on the sidelines. “If we live long enough, we’ll see Iron Mike and Aluminum Phil coaching the Tigers.”

“I couldn’t really hear ya, Weston,” responds the famously garrulous coach of the 1985 Chicago Bears. “My Super Bowl ring was making too much noise.”

Will Ferrell as Phil Weston in Kicking & Screaming

Written by Steve Rudnick and Leo Benvenuti, the duo behind the original Space Jam with Michael Jordan, and directed by Jesse Dylan (son of Bob), it is relentlessly silly, childish, slapstick and – for us at least – all kinds of wonderful. Whenever we come across this romp while channel surfing, family law dictates we must stop and laugh anew at all the old gags, even though from repeated viewing we know each goofy punchline and pratfall by heart. Every household has a go-to film like this, a comfort blanket of a watch, reassuring and familiar, retaining, even as years pass, the mysterious power to transport us back to simpler times.

[ Robert Duvall blended grit and humility in a rough‑hewn archetype that is now Hollywood historyOpens in new window ]

My oldest boy was five when we first saw Kicking & Screaming together at the cinema. I remember very little of the day and couldn’t have known then the enduring impact the movie would have on our lives. The middle son, now 19, came to it via our DVD copy that was nearly worn out from overuse. Since he was old enough to punch buttons, the youngest seems to have been pulling the movie up on streamers. Only the formats have changed through the years; the rite of passage has remained the same. Three lads who have grown up very different from each other in so many ways still have this weird cultural artefact in common. A family heirloom, theirs now forever.

When they first fell in love with the film, these children didn’t know and wouldn’t have cared that Duvall was a serious, heavyweight actor who had pieced together one of the all-time great resumes and hadn’t done comedy since playing Major Burns in M*A*S*H back in 1970.

They weren’t aware he once owned Jimmy Johnstone, a dog named for the mercurial Glasgow Celtic winger, and had made a slightly more serious Scottish soccer movie, A Shot at Glory, that we never got around to seeing.

Robert Duvall at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2014. Photograph: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There is no rhyme or reason why, of the hundreds of films we have watched, this lighthearted affair derided by critics upon its release wormed its way into our hearts and hearth. It just did. For a house often consumed by the game, we never cared that the soccer scenes, as is nearly always the case in Hollywood, are poorly choreographed and scarcely believable. When Duvall tries to exude toughness by boasting, “I take a vitamin every day – it’s called a steak”, we know this dialogue is never destined to enter the popular lexicon like his napalm quip.

None of the usual critiques count for anything. It matters only that in a certain time and place it suited our mood and left an indelible mark on all of us. Watching a movie together is a communal experience, a snapshot of a moment. So many feelings can be muscle memories, and every subsequent rewatch some sort of attempt to replicate and recapture fleeting magic, the innocent joy of the initial viewing. Duvall in Kicking & Screaming meant nothing to most people but his brute-force parenting made my boys laugh. The most perfect sound of all.

Buck Weston RIP.