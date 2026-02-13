Ireland lose narrowly to Argentina at FIH Pro League

FIH Pro League: Argentina 2 Ireland 1

A day after battling their way to a highly creditable draw with Australia at the FIH Pro League in Tasmania, Ireland produced another impressive performance against Argentina, losing just 2-1 to the world’s second ranked side.

And Ireland took the lead against the team that had beaten them 5-0 earlier in the week, Michelle Carey deflecting home Hannah McLoughlin’s first quarter penalty corner strike. Sarah Hawkshaw came close to scoring a second from a similar routine, her shot going just wide.

Argentina were, though, level by the end of the quarter through a Maria Granatto reverse shot, and took the lead early in the second half from a Agustina Gorzelany corner. Holly Micklem twice made fine saves to keep the score at 2-1, but Ireland couldn’t take advantage of having an extra player in the closing stages of the game, Argentina taking the points.

Ireland finish up this phase of the tournament against Australia on Sunday, phase three taking place in June when hosts the Netherlands and Spain will be their opponents. Before then, they will play in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Chile where they have been drawn in a group with Canada, Japan and Malaysia, that campaign beginning in March 2nd.