Sport

Ireland lose narrowly to Argentina at FIH Pro League

Irish side had taken the lead against the team that had beaten them 5-0 earlier in the week

Ireland’s Michelle Carey scored against Argentina. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho
Ireland’s Michelle Carey scored against Argentina. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Fri Feb 13 2026 - 14:531 MIN READ

FIH Pro League: Argentina 2 Ireland 1

A day after battling their way to a highly creditable draw with Australia at the FIH Pro League in Tasmania, Ireland produced another impressive performance against Argentina, losing just 2-1 to the world’s second ranked side.

And Ireland took the lead against the team that had beaten them 5-0 earlier in the week, Michelle Carey deflecting home Hannah McLoughlin’s first quarter penalty corner strike. Sarah Hawkshaw came close to scoring a second from a similar routine, her shot going just wide.

Argentina were, though, level by the end of the quarter through a Maria Granatto reverse shot, and took the lead early in the second half from a Agustina Gorzelany corner. Holly Micklem twice made fine saves to keep the score at 2-1, but Ireland couldn’t take advantage of having an extra player in the closing stages of the game, Argentina taking the points.

READ MORE

Ireland v Italy: Team news, TV details, head-to-head record

Sonia O’Sullivan: Athletes do not like compromise – just ask Roy Keane or Lindsey Vonn

Letter from Colombo: Geopolitics, cricket’s big business and a missing press pass

Gordon D’Arcy: I’m torn between encouragement and serious concern for the Irish rugby team

Ireland finish up this phase of the tournament against Australia on Sunday, phase three taking place in June when hosts the Netherlands and Spain will be their opponents. Before then, they will play in the World Cup qualifying tournament in Chile where they have been drawn in a group with Canada, Japan and Malaysia, that campaign beginning in March 2nd.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times