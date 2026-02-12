Michelle Clarke named Sportswoman of the Month for January

The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman Award for January: Michelle Clarke (Basketball)

It’s not that Michelle ‘Mimi’ Clarke doesn’t love her family and friends, but when she spent two and a half years teaching in Saudi Arabia she was, at least, able to talk to them and have them over for visits. But Killester? “They couldn’t visit me.”

“The club is just something that engulfs me, it’s been such a massive part of my life from day one. I can’t describe my love for Killester or my loyalty to them,” she says. “I would never want to put on a jersey that belonged to a different club.”

She came by that love honestly, with her family steeped in the north Dublin club. Clarke’s mother Philly was a founding member back in the 1960s, as were several of her aunts and uncles, among them Breda Dick.

Back in 2025, Clarke captained Killester to their first league title in 44 years, Breda, née Grennell, presenting her with the trophy. There was a glorious symmetry to that moment, Breda having been the club’s last winning captain. Philly and another sister, Clare, were also on that team.

“Mam was just 16 when she first played for the Irish senior team, I can’t really fathom being able to play at that level at that age,” says Clarke.

“I would be a more aggressive player than she was, she was cool, calm and quick. I’d be the one diving on basketballs, going in head first and full force. She never did that, she just had the smarts. I’ve always admired her and tried to learn as much as possible from her, being able to tap into that knowledge was amazing growing up.

“She hasn’t played since I’ve been around, but she probably could easily have done the last 31 years. But she enjoyed her time and she likes giving back. She’s been coaching in the club and in local schools ever since, she’s a table official for home games, so she still has a connection to the game and the club – minus actually lacing up her boots.”

A fair sprinkling of the clan was in the National Basketball Arena last month when Killester avenged their 2025 National Cup final defeat by beating Liffey Celtics 70-64, Clarke the captain, cousin Mark Grennell the coach. Another family affair.

Clarke led from the front too, eight of her 20 points coming early in the game, including two three pointers, to get Killester off to a flyer, the team hell-bent on making up for that loss the year before.

“It was definitely a performance that we wanted to put right,” admits Clarke. “We really didn’t show up that day, something that hasn’t happened us at all in the last few years. So we had a bit of fire in our bellies going in to this one. We said it in camp – we have the best talent in the country, but when we don’t match or beat their work ethic, that talent means nothing.”

Mimi Clarke playing out of her mind on both ends 🤯#BINationalCup | #IrishBasketball pic.twitter.com/aPjuHQMMvI — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 18, 2026

“Some of the girls on the team had never lost a final, so that day showed them that you’re not just handed the win. But we got it right this time around. As captain, it’s on me to set the tone, so those early scores helped settle the nerves. Even though they had a great comeback, it just never felt like it was going to slip out of our control. We have that experience under our belts, how to win finals, so I think that really stood to us.”

Not that Killester were always a winning machine. “When I first started playing Super League, we had a run of six or seven years when we were at the bottom of the table and wins were few and far between,” says Clarke. “It was tough going, but much as I struggled to believe it at the time Mark always said to me that if I stuck around long enough, and if I gave enough, the rewards would come. And they have, we’ve had nothing but success the last few years.”

The league is within their grasp this year too, Killester currently neck and neck with Killarney at the top of the table as the season reaches its climax. A big loss, though, is Samantha Haiby, the MVP in the cup final, the American picking up an injury after that game that will keep her out for up to two months.

“Sam is the best professional in the country, so when you have her alongside you, you don’t think it’s ever going to be too tough of a day. She’s a massive loss, but hopefully she’ll be back for the playoffs.”

Come March, Clarke, capped 33 times, will be back in action for Ireland when they resume their 2027 EuroBasket qualifying campaign, the Dubliner convinced that the team is going “from strength to strength” – but could fare better still with the help of more funding.

“It would be an incredible boost to the team because each time we put on the green jersey, we’re playing against 12 professionals whose day job is playing basketball. At most, we have three, the rest of us are taking time off work and using our annual leave to play internationally. There’s so much more we could improve on and off the court if we had that backing.”