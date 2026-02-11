Norwegian Olympian wins bronze then confesses to affair on TV

Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway reacts on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 20km biathlon on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Norwegian Sturla Holm Lægreid broke down in tears after winning bronze in the men’s 20km biathlon, apologising for having an affair and saying: “It has been the worst week of my life.”

Johan-Olav Botn won gold, with the Frenchman Éric Perrot in second, but it was Lægreid who stunned television viewers in Norway after opening up to the broadcaster NRK about his private life over the past six months.

“There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today,” he said. “Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life.”

He added: “I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

Asked by the interviewer how he managed to finish third, Lægreid answered: “I try to be a good role model and I did something stupid. I got a nice video from the club at home and I used that as motivation today. As I said I want to be a good role model but I have to admit when I get something wrong. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”

Lægreid won gold in the relay in Beijing four years ago and has 14 world championship medals, including seven golds. After the medals ceremony he spoke to NRK again: “I do not want to say who it is. She has had enough to deal with after last week but I hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel for us both. And that she can continue to love me.”

It was a hugely emotional day for Botn too. He pointed to the sky as he crossed the finish line and shouted “We did it Sivert!” into the TV cameras, remembering team-mate Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who was found dead in his hotel room in Lavazè, Italy, in December.

“My thoughts felt okay all the way,” he told NRK. “I went out on the last lap and had an incredible emotional rollercoaster. It was very special. When I crossed the line I broke down. I was thinking about him all the way through the last lap. I started to think about the whole year and us training every day for this. It had been such a clear goal for us. I felt that he was with me that whole lap. I hope he was watching today.”

Lægreid added: “Of course, now I hope I didn’t ruin Johan’s day. Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. So yeah, I don’t know. I was, I’m a bit, I don’t know ... I’m not really here mentally. So yeah, we will see what happens.” – Guardian