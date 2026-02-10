Sport

Argentina too strong for Ireland in FIH Pro League

Gareth Grundie’s side beaten 5-0 in Hobart

Ireland head coach Gareth Grundie. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Ireland head coach Gareth Grundie. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Tue Feb 10 2026 - 15:071 MIN READ

Argentina proved much too strong for Ireland in the opening game of the second phase of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Hobart on Tuesday, the world’s second ranked nation easing to a 5-0 win.

Ireland, the lowest ranked side in the nine-nation tournament, took two points from their first four games in what was their Pro league debut in Dublin in December when they faced England and Belgium.

This time around they play Argentina and Australia twice, Gareth Grundie’s side putting up a gutsy first quarter display to keep Argentina scoreless.

But it was 2-0 by half-time, and that lead doubled by the end of quarter three before Argentina added their fifth goal with five minutes to go.

READ MORE

Ireland v Italy: Head-to-head, latest team news and TV details

Owen Doyle: Paris referee got big calls right, leaving Ireland with no cause for complaint

Ian O’Riordan: What’s behind this inexplicable rise of the teenage running phenoms?

Radamel Falcao’s new statue looks like a former US presidential nominee

Ireland weren’t without their chances, Niamh Carey a threat down the right wing, while Mikayla Power came close to scoring only to be denied at close range by the Argentinian goalkeeper.

Australia are next up, the challenge not much less daunting on Thursday – they’re ranked sixth in the world, compared to Ireland’s 13th.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times