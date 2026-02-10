Argentina too strong for Ireland in FIH Pro League

Argentina proved much too strong for Ireland in the opening game of the second phase of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Hobart on Tuesday, the world’s second ranked nation easing to a 5-0 win.

Ireland, the lowest ranked side in the nine-nation tournament, took two points from their first four games in what was their Pro league debut in Dublin in December when they faced England and Belgium.

This time around they play Argentina and Australia twice, Gareth Grundie’s side putting up a gutsy first quarter display to keep Argentina scoreless.

But it was 2-0 by half-time, and that lead doubled by the end of quarter three before Argentina added their fifth goal with five minutes to go.

Ireland weren’t without their chances, Niamh Carey a threat down the right wing, while Mikayla Power came close to scoring only to be denied at close range by the Argentinian goalkeeper.

Australia are next up, the challenge not much less daunting on Thursday – they’re ranked sixth in the world, compared to Ireland’s 13th.