Lindsey Vonn airlifted off mountain after crashing in Olympic women’s downhill

Lindsey Vonn of the United States crashes during the women's downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. Photograph: Screengrab handout/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after crashing early in her run in the Olympic women’s downhill in Cortina on Sunday.

The American superstar clipped a gate and somersaulted off the course, leading to an extended delay as she was tended by a team of medics.

The 41-year-old, who won downhill gold in Vancouver in 2010, had been intent on competing despite tearing her ACL in a warm-up race in Crans-Montana just over a week ago.

The huge crowd at the Tofane Alpine Centre fell silent as Vonn received extended treatment, then broke into cheers as the medical helicopter arrived to whisk her to hospital.

A helicopter is seen rescuing Lindsey Vonn after she crashed during the women's downhill at the Winter Olympics. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Vonn initially retired from the sport in 2019 following a slew of injuries but, after undergoing a partial knee replacement in April 2024, she returned to competition in December of that year.

She had won two World Cup events this season and been among the favourites for the downhill before her fall in Switzerland.

Vonn had successfully completed two practice runs on the Cortina course on Friday and Saturday, wearing a brace on her injured knee, and her coach Aksel Lund Svindal felt she was in “good enough” condition to challenge for a medal.