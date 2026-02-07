Michael Carrick keeps perfect Manchester United record intact as Cristian Romero sees red

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring Manchester United's second goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Premier League: Manchester United 2 [Mbeumo 38; Fernandes 81] Tottenham Hotspur 0

Michael Carrick oversaw a fourth straight victory as revitalised Manchester United United capitalised on Cristian Romero’s red card to extend Tottenham’s wait for a first Premier League win of 2026.

The Red Devils have been reborn since the short-term appointment of their former midfielder, whose honeymoon period continued as triumphs against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham were followed up on Saturday lunchtime.

Bryan Mbeumo scored from a well-worked corner shortly after Tottenham captain Romero saw red for a reckless first-half challenge on Casemiro, with Bruno Fernandes wrapping up a deserved 2-0 victory against Carrick’s old club.

United’s first win against Spurs since 2022 increased their stranglehold on fourth spot ahead of Tuesday’s trip to London to play West Ham.

Tottenham host Newcastle that night looking to end a seven-match wait for a Premier League win, but Destiny Udogie looks to have joined their lengthy injury list for a match skipper Romero will miss following his latest red card.

The Argentina international made headlines at the start of the week by claiming it was “disgraceful” Spurs only had 11 players available after he went off ill during last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Quite what Romero, or indeed under-fire boss Thomas Frank, will have to say after incurring a four-match ban for his second red card of the season will be interesting.

Tottenham’s raucous fans had audibly backed their captain – and repeatedly reminded United of May’s Europa League final result – at the start of a game that saw the 68th anniversary of the Munich air disaster marked impeccably.

Mbeumo slammed narrowly over and Guglielmo Vicario denied a 30-yard effort from Casemiro as Carrick’s unchanged hosts started brightly, before holding firm during a spell of Spurs supremacy.

United came closest to an opener after that, with Matheus Cunha curling a wonderful first-time effort narrowly wide before Fernandes sent a snapshot bobbling off target.

An intense, end-to-end encounter was threatening to come to life, only for Romero to catch Casemiro on the ankle and change the dynamics in the 29th minute.

Referee Michael Oliver showed Tottenham’s captain a straight red and the reshuffled visitors fell behind nine minutes later from a smart set-piece routine.

Kobbie Mainoo ran from the near post and met a low Fernandes corner with a flick back for Mbeumo to sweep home through a crowd to Old Trafford’s delight.

Vicario’s outstanding reflexes prevented Casemiro scoring a close-range header before half-time, with Amad Diallo seeing a close-range goal ruled out for offside four minutes after the restart.

Lively Xavi Simons slammed narrowly wide as Spurs looked to reduce the deficit shortly after the incline on their uphill battle increased as Udogie limped off to be replaced by teenage debutant Souza.

United went for the jugular and piled on the pressure. Vicario produced impressive stops to deny Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, before penalty appeals fell on deaf ears.

Cunha saw a goal ruled out for offside and Diallo was denied by a near post save by Vicario, who was unable to stop United adding a second in the 81st minute.

Dalot whipped over a fine cross that Fernandes managed to direct home in front of the Stretford End.

Mbeumo and substitute Benjamin Sesko had efforts as the clock wound down, with Tyler Fletcher – one of former United caretaker Darren’s twin boys – introduced for his debut in stoppage time.